Rookie Stephon Castle Ignites in Spurs Loss to Jazz
In his third-straight start — just the third of his short NBA career — Stephon Castle saw another highly impactful game.
Against Portland on Thursday, Castle poured on 14 points and six assists to zero turnovers, to that point seeing his best performance in the black and silver.
On Saturday, though, he one-upped himself.
On 8-for-16 shooting, Castle scored 23 points, hitting three triples and adding two rebounds, three assists and two steals. He was vital to the Spurs’ efforts, who eventually dropped to the Jazz late. While the team ultimately couldn't come away win a much-needed win in the West, the rookie's performance was cause for optimism.
His 23 points only trailed Victor Wembanyama's 24.
Drafted at No. 4 in the most recent draft, Castle was a project-like pick for the Spurs. With a lengthy frame and adaptable game overall, he serves more as a longterm developmental bet rather than a player who could hit the ground running.
Still, through just a few games, he already seems to be making an impact for the Spurs. His offense has been well ahead of what many thought it could be in Year 1, and his defense has maintained its stinginess from his days with the UConn Huskies.
For now, the team will hope he pans out as the franchise's starting point guard alongside Wembanyama for the foreseeable future. But a two-way wing wouldn't be so bad, either.
The Spurs are next in action against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
