Stay or Go: Duke’s Cooper Flagg has Important Decision to Make
With just one regular season game remaining No. 2 Duke’s regular season schedule, there’s already been clamoring regarding his impending decision to return to Durham or go pro.
Typically, there would be little resistance to a projected No. 1 pick heading to the NBA. But Flagg’s comments himself has stirred up controversy. He's been one of Duke's most-beloved players in the last decade, having seen both singular and team success in helping the team become the No. 2 team in the country.
“Sh—, I want to come back next year,” Flagg said in mid-February. Whether that was an off-hand comment following a win or his true feelings have been mostly left up to interpretation. But the Duke crowd at Cameron Indoor on Monday didn’t want to leave things up to chance.
“One more year,” chants echoed as Flagg exited a 33-point beatdown of Wake Forest with 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals.
“The crowd, it was the loudest it's been all year," Flagg said following the Monday win. "I was back on defense, and I could almost feel the building shaking — this is the best place in college basketball, for sure. I've loved every single minute of being here. It's been an amazing year."
Despite the reciprocal love between Flagg and Duke, there’s little real evidence to suggest he’d do anything but become the No. 1 pick at the NBA Draft in a few short months.
He’s been spectacular in his lone collegiate season, averaging 19.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 50% overall and a blistering 38% from three. Even more than his already elite offensive numbers, he’s shown true two-way stardom, guarding multiple positions with the counting stats to match.
Despite questions earlier in the year following a meteoric stint from guard Dylan Harper, there’s been no resistance of late for Flagg’s No. 1 spot. All 30 NBA teams would more than likely take Flagg, given his versatility and pure talent.
The Blue Devils have just one game remaining on their regular season schedule in longtime rival North Carolina. Flagg’s decision will assuredly come after the all-important NCAA Tournament in a few short weeks.
