Syracuse's Record Outshined by J.J. Starling's Offensive Upside
Since returning from injury, Syracuse’s junior guard J.J. Starling has continued to be highly productive and should not be overlooked in draft conversations. The 6-foot-4 shotmaker has turned heads with his ability to score from all three levels. While his game is not without flaws, he has consistently showcased impressive flashes that make him a compelling prospect to watch ahead of the 2025 NBA draft.
Let’s take a closer look at Starling’s performance this season and why he is one of the most undervalued players in this year’s draft class.
In his 12 games so far this year, Starling has averaged 19 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.7 steals while shooting 46.1% from the field, 30.3% from three and 69.6% from the free-throw line. While the Orange currently sit at 9-10 overall and 3-5 in conference play, their hopes for postseason contention seem to be fading. Despite the team’s underwhelming record, Starling’s productivity has been impressive. He has led the team in scoring in seven of his 12 games played, including scoring 20 or more points in six games.
His most impressive outing came before his injury in a surprisingly tight contest against Youngstown State, which Syracuse won 104-95 in double-overtime. Starling poured in a career-high 38 points along with seven rebounds, three assists and one block, with shooting splits of 60.9%/28.6%/66.7%. He excelled at getting to the rim and finishing consistently, including a last-second layup to send the game to its first overtime.
Since returning from injury, his best scoring performance came in his most recent showing against Clemson. Although Syracuse lost 86-72, Starling dropped 25 points while shooting 10-of-16 from the field and 5-of-10 from three. He appeared unstoppable as a scorer, connecting on the second-most threes of his career. Starling looked smooth and confident in his jumpers, rarely appearing bothered by contests. While Syracuse didn’t get the result they hoped for, his performance—despite the absence of their star freshman Donnie Freeman—provides hope for a more competitive team as ACC play progresses.
Starling’s ability to bounce back from injury and deliver consistent offensive output underscores his potential as a next-level prospect. As the season continues, scouts and analysts should keep a close eye on his development. With his unique combination of on and off-ball feel and scoring versatility, Starling could emerge as one of the sleeper picks of the 2025 NBA draft. His journey is far from over, and his best basketball may still be ahead of him.
