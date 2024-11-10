Tennessee Volunteers Veterans Show NBA Promise in Win Over Louisville
The NBA Draft is typically a young mans game now. Every frantically searching for the next young, raw, moldable mystery box of a prospect that could be the next superstar or could be out of the league before a second contract - ususally resulting in the latter.
Far too often veteran prospects are overlooked, guys who can contribute right away and are sure fire role players or even starters but do not have the tantalizing upside and won't get a general manager on any slideshows as finding a hidden gem.
However, the Tennessee Volunteers are continuing to buck that trend with Rick Barnes producing Grant Williams a three year starter for the Vols turned quality NBA player and first round pick Dalton Knecht to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft who has shown the value in ready made cost controlled talent under the new CBA.
On Saturday, the Vols faced their first test heading up the road to Lousiville, KY to take on the Cardinal in the Yum! Center. While Louisville is rebuilding with a first-year head coach, it was still a rocking road enviorment for No. 12 team in the country to waltz into.
Led by veterans Zakai Zeigler and Chaz Lanier, the Volunteers pulled off a 77-55 win to take care of business on the road Saturday.
Zeigler posted 19 points, seven assists, two rebounds and went 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. While he will get overlooked likely due to his size, he can really defend and become a floor general on the floor excusing his rare 11 turnover game in this one.
Lanier is a much better prospect as the fifth year forward posted 19 points, hauled in two rebounds and dished out an assist while going 3-for-6 from distance. His frame, shooting and defense has all the makings of a 3-and-D dependable wing at the next level.
