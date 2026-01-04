Texas' Forward Dailyn Swain Makes Statement in Conference Opener

Despite averaging 15 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on a 61 true shooting percentage in non-conference play, Texas junior Dailyn Swain has been mocked as a second-round pick by most mainstream draft outlets.

Saturday, he put the entire SEC on notice.

In the Longhorns' first taste of conference play, Swain had the best game of his career, finishing with 34 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists in an overtime loss to Mississippi State.

Dailyn Swain in the game against Mississippi State #NBADraft



— 34 PTS

— 14 REBS

— 3 ASTS

— 1 STL

— 10/18 FG

— 2/6 3P

— 12/15 FT pic.twitter.com/QhtvGDEiXu — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) January 4, 2026

The forward’s slashing was the driving factor of his production. He utilized his unique blend of size, fluidity, and athleticism to create driving angles and consistently blow past defenders. Swain was relentless, attacking closeouts and mismatches, forcing Mississippi State to collapse the defense and open up the floor. His first step and balance allowed him to turn small windows into clear lanes, and once he got downhill, defenders struggled to stay in front without fouling.

Swain hasn’t been much of a threat from behind the arc, which caused defenders to go under most ball screens, yet he was still effective as a pick-and-roll ball-handler against the Bulldogs. The junior did an excellent job probing and remaining patient on his drives, using footwork and body control to finish through contact and draw fouls. He mixed in crafty changes of pace and hesitation moves that kept defenders guessing and prevented the defense from loading up early.

When Swain wasn’t scoring, he got others involved—especially in transition—using the threat of his drive to find shooters for open looks or drop-offs near the rim. His passing wasn’t flashy, but it was timely and purposeful, consistently hitting teammates in advantageous situations.

Swain also added ancillary value with his rebounding and off-ball defense. He crashed the glass hard to grab contested rebounds, finishing with six on the offensive end to generate extra possessions for Texas’ offense.

Several of those boards directly led to kick-out threes or second-chance points, swinging momentum, and keeping the Longhorns within striking distance late. Defensively, Swain covered a ton of ground and played with high activity, jumping passing lanes and rotating quickly to help at the rim.

At times, however, that aggression worked against him. He was occasionally too undisciplined, overextending on closeouts and missing boxouts, eventually fouling out with just over two minutes remaining.

Even with that blemish, the performance was a statement. If Swain maintains anywhere near this level of production and impact, scouts will be forced to put him higher in mock drafts.