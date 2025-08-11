Texas Tech Roster Highlighted by Trio of Potential 2026 NBA Draft Picks
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have had two solid years under head coach Grant McCasland, but the 2025-26 season could be even better for the team from Lubbock.
After reaching the NCAA Tournament in the former North Texas head coach's first year with TTU, the Red Raiders made an even deeper run in 2024-25. McCasland's team reached the Elite 8, giving eventual national champion Florida a scare in the quarterfinals.
This year, Texas Tech brings back two of its top players from the 2025-26 campaign, and brought in a talented transfer to replace Darrion Williams, who transferred to NC State.
Here's a look at three potential NBA prospects on the Red Raiders' roster this season.
Christian Anderson
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Anderson enters his sophomore season as one of the top second-year players in the Big 12.
Last year, the lead guard averaged 10.6 points, three rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 42.9% from the floor and 38% from 3-point range on 5.3 attempts per game.
Anderson earned Big 12 All-Freshman honors for his efforts, and has starred for Germany's national team in FIBA competition this summer.
JT Toppin
A junior who transferred to TTU ahead of the 2024-25 season, the 6-foot-9, 230-pound big man tallied 18.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.5 blocks in his first season with the Red Raiders.
The former New Mexico transfer also shot 55.4% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc last year. Following his breakout campaign, Toppin was recognized as a consensus All-American and the Big 12 Player of the Year.
Toppin tested the NBA Draft waters in 2025, but elected to return to school. This year, the former four-star recruit should be one of the best college basketball players in the country and will have the chance to be a first-round pick.
NBA Draft on SI slotted Toppin at No. 30 overall to the Washington Wizards in the outlet's first projection of the 2026 cycle.
LeJuan Watts
Another junior, Watts will play for his third school in three seasons.
After earning Big Sky Rookie of the Year honors at Eastern Washington in 2023-24, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound wing averaged 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals with Washington State in 2024-25.
Watts, who took over as the Cougars' star following 2025 first-round pick Cedric Coward's season-ending injury, shot 54.9% from the floor and 42.2% from beyond the arc on 1.9 attempts per game as a sophomore.