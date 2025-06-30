2026 NBA Mock Draft: Way Too Early Edition
While the 2025 NBA Draft just wrapped up last week, it's never too early to start looking ahead.
A loaded class of incoming prospects — headlined by a trio of potential NBA superstars — is set to make the jump to the league next summer.
With roughly a year until the 2026 NBA Draft, we take a look at fit and projections for next summer's event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2026 NBA Mock Draft — even if it is way too early to do so.
The order for these selections are based upon Tankathon’s projections as of today.
1. Utah Jazz: AJ Dybantsa (BYU)
2. Washington Wizards: Darryn Peterson (Kansas)
3. Brooklyn Nets: Cameron Boozer (Duke)
4. Charlotte Hornets: Nate Ament (Tennessee)
5. Portland Trail Blazers: Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville)
6. Memphis Grizzlies (via PHX): Koa Peat (Arizona)
7. Chicago Bulls: Karim Lopez (INTL)
8. Sacramento Kings: Jayden Quaintance (Kentucky)
9. Atlanta Hawks (via NOP): Dash Daniels (INTL)
10. Toronto Raptors: Tounde Yessoufou (Baylor)
11. Miami Heat: Caleb Wilson (North Carolina)
12. Memphis Grizzlies: Dame Sarr (Duke)
13. Milwaukee Bucks: Braylon Mullins (UConn)
14. Dallas Mavericks: Cayden Boozer (Duke)
15. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Isaiah Evans (Duke)
16. Indiana Pacers: Chris Cenac Jr. (Houston)
17. Detroit Pistons: Alijah Arenas (USC)
18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Karter Knox (Arkansas)
19. Golden State Warriors: Tahaad Pettiford (Auburn)
20. Atlanta Hawks (via SAS): Thomas Haugh (Florida)
21. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Nikolas Khamenia (Duke)
22. Boston Celtics: Alex Condon (Florida)
23. Los Angeles Lakers: Boogie Fland (Florida)
24. Denver Nuggets: Brayden Burries (Arizona)
25. Minnesota Timberwolves: Darius Acuff (Arkansas)
26. Charlotte Hornets (via ORL): Labaron Philon (Alabama)
27. New York Knicks: Aday Mara (Michigan)
28. Oklahoma City Thunder (via HOU): Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan)
29. Cleveland Cavaliers: Bennett Stirtz (Iowa)
30. Washington Wizards (via OKC): JT Toppin (Texas Tech)
As the next calendar year unfolds, the Draft Digest team will continue the scout and analyze these prospects with updated mock drafts and a big board to be released along the way.
