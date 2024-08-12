Texas’ Tre Johnson Could Separate Himself in 2025 NBA Draft
The Texas basketball program is no stranger to sending its players to the NBA, with a current laundry list of Kevin Durant, Myles Turner, Jarrett Allen, PJ Tucker and more. But in Tre Johnson — a 2025 draft hopeful — they may just have their new-age star.
Standing at 6-foot-6, Johnson is a true shooting guard with a knack for putting the ball through the ring. He’s a hyper-scorer who uses his athleticism in the open floor, paired with some intriguing half-court skills.
He’s a legit threat to become a dangerous three-level scorer, using a creative dribble to score on the interior, and an NBA-ready skill in his jump shooting that he’ll be able to hone with the Longhorns. Suffice it to say, the five-star is a major addition to the Texas program, and is primed to be a major contributor for them in the upcoming season.
While there’s certainly competition near the top of the 2025 NBA Draft — including Duke’s Cooper Flagg, the Rutgers’ duo of Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, as well as VJ Edgecombe and more — Johnson’s archetype is one that near-every NBA team could use come draft season.
Johnson will have to prove he can score both on and off-ball with Texas. As well as win the battle in the in-between areas like defense, passing and general decision-making. But if his scoring translates like many experts think at Texas, he’ll be a shoe-in as a top-10 selection, if not higher.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.