The Biggest Sleeper of the 2025 NBA Draft
While bigs like Khaman Maluach, Derik Queen and Thomas Sorber headline the 2025 draft, there's a sleeping giant in Amari Williams that many are overlooking.Williams' is often at highest projected in the second round in most mock drafts, sometimes even being unlisted. So why should teams be higher on Williams?
The past season at Kentucky, Williams averaged 10.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in just 22.8 minutes per game. He brings a modern skillset to the NBA similar to the Oklahoma City Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein, who's set to start in the NBA Finals.
Similar to Hartenstein, his most valuable trait is the passing ability he provides to the center position. Williams is just one of four seven footers to hold an 8 BPM with at 20-percent or better assist percentage since 2008, proving his unique efficiency.
His passing comes in a variety of ways, but most excels in hitting cutting teammates from anywhere on the court. He's able to operate efficiently in the high post, acting as a hub for motion offenses. Williams' handle is strong enough to allow him to handle the ball comfortably around the 3-point arc, even sometimes operating as a pick-and-roll ball handler in reverse situations. His willingness to fire passes through narrow and risky lanes does result in turnovers, but he manages to maintain a positive assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.4.
His comfortability around the arc also allows him run dribble-hand-offs (DHO's) frequently, adding another fold to his role as a hub. Unlike many DHO specialists, Williams is more than capable of holding it, and diving to the basket himself. His willingness to attack led to a .744 free throw attempt rate (FTR), one of just six Southeastern Conference players to surpass the .700 mark this season – and was the tallest player among the bunch.
Unfortunatley for Williams, his high FTR didn't necessarily translate to a good percentage. He hovered between 57.1 and 62.3 percent per season throughout his collegiate career, and attempted minimal 3-pointers. The hopes for Williams developing a shooting touch aren't high, but stranger things have happened. Even if his touch never comes around, it's not necessary for him to succeed.
On the defensive side of the ball, Williams' is big and fast enough to serve as an anchor at the next level. His aforementioned 1.2 blocks in just 22.8 minutes per game was good enough for a 6.1 block percentage. Along with his rim protection, Williams ranked 45th in rebounds per game (8.5) among Division 1 players in 2024-2025, and was the only member of the top of 45 playing less than 26 minutes per game.
Part of the reason Williams couldn't stay on the court, however, was his foul trouble. He racked up 3.9 fouls committed per 40 minutes, holding him to that low minute threshold. His defensive aggression is still an overall positive, but something that will need to be reigned in at the next level.
Overall, Williams uniquely modern profile should be enough to cement him a long-lasting rotational role in the league, and immediatley contribute to winning. He probably won't be drafted in the first round, or even early in the second – but let the record show that his talent far surpasses his likely landing spot.