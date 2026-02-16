The Top Draft Prospects to Watch in No. 3 Houston vs. No. 5 Iowa State

The Big 12’s best two teams in No. 3 Houston and No. 5 Iowa State are set to face off tonight, offering up what’s sure to be one of the best games of the year.

The matchup is set to roll out a half-dozen or more prospects who could hear their names on draft night, all of which will be looking to bolster their stock tonight.

Here are the top prospects to watch in Houston vs. Iowa State:

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Flemings is the top potential draftee in the game, standing as the No. 5 prospect per most experts. A 6-foot-4 guard, he’s been one of the top risers in the class, having claim to being the best all-around guard with shot-making, defense, passing and more.

He’s averaging 16.4 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game, and has made a habit of showing up in big games.

Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

Forward Chris Cenac Jr. came in as one of Houston’s five-stars, but got off to a slow start, failing to show comfortability in traditional big man roles.

He’s been on a hot streak of late, posting double digit scoring in six of his last 11 games, averaging 10.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals in that stretch while shooting 38% from three on great volume.

The Cyclones will offer Cenac a matchup that could raise or lower his stock drastically with so many potential pros on the other side.

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Jefferson has long been an impact player, but has leveled up his game in his senior season, boosting his points, rebounds, assists and efficiency.

He’s one of the top players not just in the Big 12, but in the nation, averaging 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Jefferson proving his experience is valuable against younger, higher-upside prospects could be big for his own stock.

Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State

Many expected Momcilovic to break out in Year 2, but were just one year ahead given how much progress he’s made in his third season.

He’s leading a top-five team in scoring at 18.4 points per game, shooting a blistering 52% from beyond the arc on 7.5 attempts per game.

NBA decision-makers will likely be tuned in to see if Momcilovic can get his against one of the best defenses in the nation.

Killyan Toure, Iowa State

At 6-foot-3, Toure is a true freshman that’s already established himself as one of the top perimeter defenders in the country. But his offense is effectively a puzzle waiting to be solved.

Houston will offer a tough test for Toure, with a pro-level guard in Flemings, as well as a tough defense that could stifle his offensive attack.

Honorable mentions: Milos Uzan, Tamin Lipsey, JoJo Tugler