Potential First-Round Pick Leads Michigan to Big Win Against Ohio State

The Michigan Wolverines have been one of the top teams in college basketball throughout the 2025-26 NCAA season.

Ranked No. 2 in the nation, Michigan has earned a number of big wins this season, and now holds a 22-1 record. With a talented roster that includes multiple potential NBA draft picks, the Wolverines have a shot at being a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament next month.

A handful of those players shined for Michigan on Sunday as Dusty May's team came away with an 82-61 win against Ohio State. Wolverines big man Aday Mara led all scorers with 24 points, shooting 11-of-16 from the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point range.

Mara added 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks and zero turnovers against the Buckeyes.

This season, the junior center is averaging 10.8 points, 7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 66.4% from the field. Entering Michigan's contest against Ohio State, Mara had attempted just four attempts from 3-point range all season without a make.

The former UCLA big man may not be a consistent shooter yet, but Sunday's performance could be an indication that Mara has the potential to knock down a few shots from deep in his career.

Listed at 7-foot-3 and 255 pounds, the Mara's size, strength and defensive production could also make him a solid interior presence at the next level. In a recent mock draft, Derek Parker of NBA Draft on SI paired Mara with the Chicago Bulls at No. 12 overall.

As Michigan aims for a deep postseason run this year, Mara should get plenty of opportunity to showcase his skill set in big moments throughout the Big Ten Tournament and March Madness.

If the 20-year-old performs well down the stretch, Mara could cement himself as a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Alongside Mara, Yaxel Lendeborg had a solid showing against Ohio State. Lendeborg also has the chance to be a lottery pick in the 2026 class, bolstering his case on Sunday.

The veteran forward finished with 14 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and a block while shooting 5-of-9 from the field in Michigan's win. Sophomore forward Morez Johnson also notched a double-double, chipping in 11 points and 12 rebounds while committing zero turnovers.

Johnson has started to enter late first-round conversations and could secure a spot in the top 30 picks with a strong showing down the stretch.

