Three Intriguing Mid-Major Players at Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament is underway and this year's group is as talented as ever. With increased focus on seniors in the second round due to NIL, this is likely one of the most interesting and important PIT events yet. Additionally, every player is looking to improve their draft stock -- numerous players get called up to the G League Elite camp in May from the PIT, or even called up through that same pipeline to the NBA Draft Combine (such as Ryan Nembhard last year).

While there's a handful of well-known names participating in this year's event, like Kylan Boswell and Xaivian Lee, there are also a few mid-major players getting an opportunity to showcase their talent amongst high-major players. Let's take a look at three statistically-intriguing mid-major players in this year's Portsmouth Invitational Tournament to keep an eye on.

David Green, Tulsa

Nov 17, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward David Green (23) is guarded by Kansas State Wildcats forward Elias Rapieque (0) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound wing averaged 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.3 stocks per game this past season while shooting 64.2% the rim (151 attempts) and 43.1% on non-rim twos (65 attempts). He's a career 38.1% shooter from beyond the arc (551 attempts) but only a 69.3% career free throw shooter, however. Additionally, Green recorded a 4.8 offensive rebound percentage, 12.2 assist percentage, a 4.3 stock percentage, and a .405 free throw rate this past season.

This was Green's sixth season of college basketball and he's 24 years old, but his impactful campaign garnered an invite to the PIT. He's participated in one game at the PIT so far, where he had 12 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, one turnover, and two blocks. Green went 5-for-11 from the field but one-for-four from three. He's someone to watch the next few days.

Izaiyah Nelson, South Florida

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; South Florida Bulls forward Izaiyah Nelson (35) reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-10, 212-pound forward averaged 15.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 65.9% at the rim (246 attempts) and 40.5% on non-rim twos (37 attempts). While he went seven-for-49 from beyond the arc this past season, his free throw percentage has improved in his junior and senior seasons -- he's converting 72.7% of his free throw attempts over the past two seasons on 286 attempts.

Additionally, Nelson has been active on the boards his entire career -- recording a career 13.7 offensive rebound percentage and a 22.8 defensive rebound percentage over his four college seasons. He had a 3.3 steal percentage and a 5.7 block percentage this past season as well. The 22 year old is on the same PIT team as David Green, where Nelson scored 13 points to go along with one block, four rebounds, and five steals. He went six-for-eight from the field. Nelson is someone to keep an eye on as the PIT resumes.

Jaden Henley, Grand Canyon

Dec 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon University Antelopes guard Jaden Henley (10) shoots a free throw against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Henley is a 6-foot-7, 200-pound wing who played at Minnesota, DePaul, UNLV, and then Grand Canyon, respectively, over his four collegiate seasons. The 23 year old averaged 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.9 stocks per game while shooting 64.9% at the rim (191 attempts), 34.8% on non-rim twos (92 attempts), 26.8% on threes (123 attempts), and 75.6% from the free throw line (205 attempts) this past season. While the three-point percentage is low, he's a career 30.7% shooter from beyond the arc on 309 total attempts.

Additionally, Henley draws fouls at a high rate (.505 free throw rate), and recorded a 20.1 assist percentage and 3.8 stock percentage this past season. Through two games at Portsmouth, Henley is averaging 18.5 points, four rebounds, two assists, and three steals per game (had six his first game then zero his next game) while shooting 53.3% inside the arc, 33.3% from three (nine attempts)., and 100% at the line (12 attempts). Already a strong performance through two games, Henley is definitely someone to continue watching during the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.