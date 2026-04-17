Top Performers from Day 2 of the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

The 2026 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament kicked off on Wednesdsay, April 15, featuring 64 prospects looking for a shot at the next level.

The PIT gives college seniors a chance to improve their draft stock or get an opportunity overseas.

Here are the top performers from the second day of games.

Jaden Henley, Grand Canyon

Henley finished with 19 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and 0 turnovers while shooting 6-of-10 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

After stops at Minnesota, DePaul and UNLV, the 6-foot-7 senior averaged 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 26.8% from deep in his lone season at Grand Canyon.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue

Kaufman-Renn accumulated 19 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and a turnover, shooting 7-of-12 from the field, 1-of-3 from deep and 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

As a senior, the 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward averaged 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 57.8% from the field.

Tobi Lawal, Virginia Tech

Lawal racked up 19 points, 5 rebounds, an assist, 2 blocks and a turnover, shooting 7-of-12 from the field, 4-of-6 from 3-point range and 1-of-2 from the free throw line.

The athletic 6-foot-8 forward averaged 12.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 54.2% from the field and 25% from 3-point range as a senior.

Xaivian Lee, Florida

Lee totaled 25 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and a turnover while shooting 7-of-12 from the field, 3-of-7 from beyond the arc and 8-of-9 from the free throw line.

After three seasons at Princeton, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 11.6 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 42% from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc as a senior at Florida.

Kowacie Reeves Jr., Georgia Tech

Reeves notched 21 points, 2 rebounds and 0 turnovers, shooting 8-of-13 from the field, 2-of-6 from deep and 3-of-4 from the charity stripe.

As a fifth-year senior, the 6-foot-7 wing averaged 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range.

Peter Suder, Miami (OH)

Sude tallied 24 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, a block and a turnover while shooting 7-of-15 from the field, 3-of-7 from 3-point range and 7-of-11 from the free throw line.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard averaged 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 54.6% from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc.

Other notable performances

Ven-Allen Lubin - 17 points, 9 rebounds, an assist, a block, 0 turnovers. 6-of-13 from the field, 5-of-5 from the free throw line.

Izaiyah Nelson - 13 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals, a block, a turnover. 6-of-8 from the field, 0-of-1 from 3, 1-of-2 from the free throw line.

Malik Reneau - 21 points, 5 rebounds, a steal, 2 turnovers. 10-of-17 from the field, 1-of-2 from the charity stripe.

Anthony Roy - 20 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 turnovers, a block. 4-of-8 from the field, 3-of-6 from 3-point range, 9-of-9 from the free throw line.

Solomon Washington - 10 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assist, a steal, 3 turnovers. 4-of-6 from the field, 0-of-1 from beyond the arc, 2-of-4 from the charity stripe.