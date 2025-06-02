Three NBA Draft Prospects who could Benefit from Flurry of Returnees
Last week, the NBA Draft pool got significantly smaller as 50 players offically withdrew their names from this year's class.
The deadline for players with remaining NCAA eligibility to return to school was at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28, and a number of high-profile prospects elected to withdraw from this year's NBA Draft.
Otega Oweh, Boogie Fland, Miles Byrd, Alex Condon, Isaiah Evans, PJ Haggerty, Yaxel Lendeborg, Labaron Philon, Tahaad Pettiford, Milos Uzan, Darrion Williams and others who had solid chances to be selected this year will head back to school for another season of college basketball.
There are multiple reasons for the influx of returnees, with one of the major factors being NIL and the ability for NCAA athletes to large amounts of money in college.
With the aforementioned players no longer competing for spots in this year's draft class, there are a few players ascend up draft boards and have a chance to hear their name called.
Here are three players who may not have been taken previously, that now have a better chance of finding a landing spot in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Tamar Bates, Missouri
As a senior, Bates averaged 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, an assist and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 50.8% from the field, 39.7% from 3-point range and 94.6% from the free throw line.
Bates had a strong showing at the G League Elite Camp, putting up 19 points, three rebounds, three assists, a steal and zero turnovers while shooting 8-of-13 from the field and 2-of-6 from beyond the arc in a scrimmage against other prospects.
The Tigers' star earned an invite to the NBA Combine with his performance. In Chicago, Bates measured at 6-foot-3 and three quarters of an inch without shoes while recording a 6-foot-10 and a quarter of an inch wingspan and weighing 191 pounds.
Jalon Moore, Oklahoma
An athletic wing prospect who had to play outside of his natural position in college, Moore tallied 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 47.1% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc as a senior.
Moore tied with Jeremiah Fears and Cedric Coward for the fifth-best standing vertical leap at the NBA Combine to go along with the second-fastest three quarter sprint in Chicago. In addition to his impressive athleticism, Moore measured at 6-foot-6 and a quarter of an inch without shoes while weighing more than 203 pounds and recording a 6-foot-10 and a quarter of an inch wingspan.
RJ Luis Jr., St. John's
Luis' entry in the 2025 NBA Draft is surprising, as the former Red Storm star and consensus All-American had more college eligibility and would have likely been able to find a solid landing spot in the transfer portal.
Instead, Luis has the chance to be picked in this year's class after averaging 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, two assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc.
The junior's efforts earned Luis Big East Player of the Year honors, as the former Massachusetts transfer helped St. John's to a conference title and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Luis measured at 6-foot-5 and three quarters of an inch without shoes, also weighing 210 pounds and registering a wingspan stretching 6-foot-10 and half an inch.
