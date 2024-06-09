Three NBA Draft Truths The Playoffs Have Displayed
A good portion of NBA Draft preparation is the scouting of prospects. An understanding of a player’s strengths and weaknesses as well as their developmental paths proves crucial in the selection process.
Just as important as the scouting reports, though, is an idea of which types of players bring value in the NBA as well as the trends the league is following. This year’s NBA postseason has taught us these three truths in regards to draft philosophy.
1. Immediate Contributors Can Be Found Throughout The Draft
Often times, contending teams look to consolidate their draft picks to trade for “win-now” players. However, NBA fans have seen that playoff contributors can be found throughout the Draft while offering unparalleled cap advantages. For example, second overall pick Chet Holmgren provided near-star-level impact for the Oklahoma City Thunder while making just over $10 million. For the Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks, 12th overall pick Dereck Lively II’s terrific play at the center position has made him arguably the team’s third best player while earning under $5 million. In the East, 26th overall pick Ben Sheppard played big minutes for the Indiana Pacers making $2.6 million in salary.
Older, “win-now” players with similar value typically carry far bigger cap hits than their rookie contract counterparts. More contending teams should look to fill their roster voids with rookies on cheap contracts in the draft.
2. Positional Size Rules
The success of teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, and Boston Celtics have displayed the importance of positional size. Positional size is the backbone of winning along the margins as it serves as the defining foundation for successful team defense and rebounding as well as a significant offensive advantage. Length on every level of defense helps to shrink the floor and increases the room for error.
In the draft, teams should prioritize prospects who bring positional size.
3. Versatility Is A Necessity, Not A Premium
On the quest for a championship, teams must win multiple chess matches against different opponents. Throughout such a run, a squad must counter an array of differing approaches while posing unique threats to their matchups. In other words, versatility is a necessity for any team with title hopes, just look at Boston’s ability to play a number of ways on both ends of the court.
With only 15 roster spots and finite cap space, versatile teams need versatile players. NBA teams should look for prospects who bring the potential for impact in many different facets of the game.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.