Three NBA Rookies who Could be Traded Before Their Second Contract
The 2024 NBA Draft class officially found their home in late June, landing with their newest teams in hopes of thriving in the NBA.
While most will stay with their newfound teams through their entire rookie contract and beyond, the modern NBA has taught us that rosters can be very fluid. And young players are often packaged in last ditch efforts for win-now stars.
Here are a few rookies who have a chance at landing with another team while still on their first deal:
Dalton Knecht, Lakers
Despite his near-perfect fit with the Lakers, Knecht makes sense as a player who could be moved due to the team’s age.
With LeBron James already at 39-years-old, the Lakers are running out of time, and assets, to give it one more run at the title. And while Knecht could make an impact early in his career, the team would likely still rather sell out for a star.
Knecht would almost certainly be included in any trade made by Los Angeles.
Nikola Topic, OKC Thunder
The Thunder are one of the more interesting teams in the league, boasting an already-good squad, a bevy of projects and, of course, their bounty of future picks.
While Nikola Topic fits their bill, they too could continue adding win-now pieces in hopes of making a push in the next few years, a la Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein.
If they were to make more moves, Topic would be an intriguing option for teams to pick up while offloading win-now players.
Pacome Dadiet, Knicks
Perhaps the most project-like selection taken in the first round, Dadiet will hold value an exceptionally long time due to the nature of his blank-slate game.
The Knicks, with the best roster they’ve fielded in some time, don’t have the opportunity for him now, but could down the road.
Should they need work around the fringes before then, teams might come calling on Dadiet as a rebuilding option.
