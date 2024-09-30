Three NBA Rookies Who Could Become No. 1 Scoring Options
Scoring has been a long sought-after skill in the NBA, and the 2024 NBA Draft had its fair share of high-octane prospects ready to put the ball through hoop.
There’s no guarantee players will get the opportunity or develop the necessary skills to become a top scoring option in the NBA, but the early signs are there for a number of new prospects.
Here are three rookies who could one day become No. 1 scoring options, if things pan out:
Rob Dillingham, Wolves
Of all the potential high-level scorers in the 2024 NBA Draft, Dillingham stands out above the field.
Per 40 in his lone season with Kentucky, he averaged 26.1 points, shooting 48% overall and a scorching 44% from beyond the arc. And he has the chops at all three levels to do the same in the NBA.
There’s no guarantee he’ll be good enough at defense, connectivity and more to become a No. 1 scoring option in the league, but he’ll most likely have the firepower.
Bub Carrington, Wizards
Taken with the final lottery selection, Carrington is a jumbo point guard with a deep but unrefined offensive bag who made his name for Pittsburgh as a one-and-done.
His pull-up jump shooting features moves that only the league’s elite can pull off, but he’s yet to master efficiency, and the NBA jump is sure to be a tough one at just 19.
Carrington is a long shot to be a star in the NBA, but if he can develop areas of his game in Washington, he’ll have the runway to take off.
Matas Buzelis, Bulls
A 6-foot-10 forward who was highly touted before seeing a small draft-night slide, Buzelis shows real promise as a future scorer in the NBA.
He can get it done sparingly at all three levels, finishing with athleticism around the rim, showing off pro-level moves in the mid-range and using decent shot mechanics beyond the arc. Efficiency hasn’t found him yet, but should come around with time.
In all likelihood, Buzelis remains an off-ball scorer with some on-ball juice who provides a defensive punch. But if he can raise his perimeter shooting and tighten up the handle, stardom could be in his future.
