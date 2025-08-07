Three NBA Sophomore Forwards Poised for 2025-2026 Breakouts
The 2024 NBA Draft class was widely viewed as a weaker group of prospects in terms of top-end talent, which so far, has seemed accurate. There's not many –– if any –– players that are thought to be future stars of the association.
Some of the prospects who were viewed as high-upside, star potential swings, didn't quite show the promise in their rookie seasons that was expected. However, with a season of experience now under their belts, and another offseason of adapting to the NBA, here's three high-upside forwards who could breakout in their sophomore seasons.
1. Tidjane Salaun - Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets selected Salaun with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, pairing him alongside franchise cornerstones LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Salaun joined an ever-growing list of high-upside, athletic and lanky Frenchmen to be selected in the lottery. Some have had success, and some have yet to reach said ceilings –– Salaun falls in the latter for now.
Noa Essengue - 2025
Zaccharie Risacher - 2024
Alex Sarr - 2024
Tidjane Salaun - 2024
Bilal Coulibaly - 2023
Ousmane Dieng - 2022
He averaged 5.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 33 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from 3-point range in his rookie season. However, he appeared to be much improved in his Summer League play, averaging 14 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep.
The Hornets spent much of the offseason bulking up the backcourt rotation, adding Collin Sexton and Sion James, as well as Liam McNeeley and Kon Knueppel on the wing. However, there's plenty of opportunity for Salaun to step in as a true combo-defensive forward with the size to supplement a smaller guard rotation.
2. Cody Williams - Utah Jazz
Williams was drafted by the Jazz with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and had a disappointing season in a major way. The lanky forward with theoretical ball-handling skills and a 7-foot-1 wingspan was clearly a project piece, but struggled regardless in his rookie season. He averaged 4.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game on 32.3 / 25.9 / 72.5 shooting splits, some of the worst in the entire league.
However, like Salaun, Williams looked improved in his eight total Summer League games the past cycle. He averaged 17.1 points and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep. Williams appeared much more decisive, assertive and efficient creator –– showing flashes of the potential he was thought to hold.
The Jazz added talented scorers like Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. in the 2025 draft, but there's still plenty of touches and usage to be taken over, and Williams can step up into a larger role.
3. Ron Holland II - Detroit Pistons
Of the three forwards on the list, Holland might be the most counted on of the bunch to take a major step forward next season. The Pistons –– unlike the Jazz and the Hornets –– have pressure to maintain their spot as an Eastern Conference playoff team, and hopes to slide into the upper echelon.
Holland played a limited role with the team last season, averaging just 6.4 points in 15.6 minutes per game, but was effective when on the court. His ability to run in transition and guard multiple positions was clear, and he's since shown growth in other departments too. Holland poured in two 20-point performances in the NBA 2K26 Summer League, and looked like a much improved half-court player.
In the Pistons' playoff series loss to the Knicks, superstar Cade Cunningham looked helpless as the one player who could comfortably operate in a playoff setting. He needs his Robin to help take the weight off his shoulders, and a year-two Holland with a refined offensive skillset could certainly do so.