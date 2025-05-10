NBA Draft

Three Players That Could Improve NBA Draft Stock During Pre-Draft Process

Three players who could improve their draft stock during the NBA's pre-draft process.

Jordan Monaco

Mar 23, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (30) drives to the basket during the first half against Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (30) drives to the basket during the first half against Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With the NBA Draft coming up on June 25 and 26, and the NBA Combine happening next week in Chicago, the pre-draft process is officially underway.

While players train in a variety of locations with their respective agencies preparing for the NBA Draft Combine and others begin pre-draft workouts with NBA teams, the pre-draft process is a crucial time for prospects to sit with NBA executives and illustrate who they are off the court, participate in workouts, and showcase aspects of their game they've been working on since their season has ended.

Below we look at three players who could improve their draft stock during this year's pre-draft process.

Liam McNeeley, UConn

Mar 23, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (30) reacts after scoring a basket during the secon
Mar 23, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (30) reacts after scoring a basket during the second half against the Florida Gators in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound wing entered his freshman season as a projected lottery pick but is now ranked 21st overall on ESPN's latest NBA Draft rankings.

A known sharpshooter at Montverde, McNeeley only shot 31.7% from beyond the arc this past season at UConn -- likely impacting his draft stock. However, the simple number of shots he made and missed is an overextension of focus on results over process -- when it should truly be the opposite. Process-wise, his form consists of a quick release and a singular, fluid motion and is consistent from shot to shot.

Even if you wanted to dive into the numbers, it's important not to overemphasize the UConn sample. This is because his sample size at Montverde speaks for itself. McNeeley shot 45% from three his junior season at Montverde (114 attempts), 44% from three his senior season at Montverde (155 attempts), and 79% from the free throw line over those two seasons (143 attempts).

At UConn, while he did shoot 31.7% from beyond the arc, this was on 10.3 three point attempts per 100 possessions and a significant 145 total attempts. He also converted 86.6% of his free throws (127 attempts) this past season -- a better indicator of long-term shooting potential.

McNeeley's catch-and-shoot numbers were significantly better than his overall three-point numbers as well, as he made 36.7% of his catch-and-shoot threes (120 attempts). While there's somewhat of a dichotomy between his unguarded (43.1% on 63 attempts) and guarded (29.1%. on 55 attempts) three point attempts, this is fairly normal for a shooter and he will likely see better spacing in the NBA.

Regardless, the ever-valuable dribble-pass-shoot archetype supplemented by solid on-ball defense with upside as an off screen shooter and floor spacer is alive and well for Liam McNeeley and he's likely to showcase these abilities throughout the combine scrimmages, workouts with teams, and one-on-zero shooting sessions.

Read More: Liam McNeeley Montverde Scouting Report

Micah Peavy, Georgetown

Mar 12, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Micah Peavy (5) drives to the basket for a dunk against DePaul Blue D
Mar 12, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Micah Peavy (5) drives to the basket for a dunk against DePaul Blue Demons forward NJ Benson (35) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Despite being one of the best defenders in this draft class, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound wing is currently listed as the 66th-ranked player in this upcoming draft class -- according to ESPN.

In addition to being one of the best defenders in college basketball, Peavy averaged 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.3 steals (3.7 steal percentage), and 0.5 blocks (1.6 block percentage) per game while recording a 19.9 assist percentage and shooting 40% from beyond the arc (130 attempts and almost strictly catch-and-shoot threes).

For the sake of non-bias, it is important to note that he only converted 65.9% of his free throw attempts (91 attempts) this past season but has improved his percentage every year from the line.

The former Georgetown wing is not someone opposing players are going to want to see in five-versus-five workouts during the pre-draft process due to his work ethic and defensive ability. Assuming he shoots well in workouts, Peavy is likely to improve his draft stock throughout the process.

Read More: Micah Peavy Interview

Kon Knueppel, Duke

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) shoots against Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) shoots against Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-7, 217-pound guard/wing is easily one of the most skilled players in this draft.

Far from a knock on McNeeley but more of a promotion of Knueppel's ability, the Duke wing reminds me of Liam McNeeley at Montverde. He's an absolute knockdown shooter, as he shot 43.3% on catch-and-shoot threes on 178 attempts with no significant statistical difference in unguarded versus guarded attempts as well as a 91.4 free throw percentage (128 attempts).

The Wisconsin native is also capable of attacking closeouts, making the right read off of them, or using his advanced footwork to counter and work his way to a shot at the rim. Knueppel does lack a level of verticality, but makes up for it with this tremendous footwork mentioned. He's also shown potential coming off screens and in the pick-and-roll as both a shooter and playmaker.

It's likely Knueppel's skills shine through during combine scrimmages and workouts and he solidifes himself as a top-ten pick.

feed

Published
Jordan Monaco
JORDAN MONACO

Jordan is a senior at Cornell University where he is an analytics consultant for the men’s basketball team and Co-President of the Cornell ILR Sports Business Society. He has also interned for Sports Aptitude, where he helped interview former front office members and current professional basketball players with the goal of improving the pre-draft process.

Home/Newsfeed