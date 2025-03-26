Three Underrated Prospects Ahead of 2025 Draft
As the transfer portal develops in the thick of the NCAA Tournament, many college players with eligibility remaining will have tough decisions to make.
Many younger prospects will have to decide between the possibility of only getting signed to a two-way deal or returning to college for more pay and time to develop. With the top of the draft and first round projected to be littered with freshmen, a number of contending teams will look for experienced guys in the second round and after the draft that have a chance to be steals who can compete on day one.
A few graduating guys in particular have a chance to make noise in the pre-draft process and earn spots on NBA rosters despite lower expectations.
Micah Peavy | Guard | 6-foot-8 | 220 lbs | Graduate Student | Georgetown
Micah Peavy is a two-way wing who has made a big jump in his fifth year with Georgetown.
As a freshman at Texas Tech, he was a complete non-threat from the perimeter attempting three threes all season while making none. Fast forward to today, Peavy has knocked down 52 threes this season at a 40% clip becoming one of the most efficient shooters in the Big East.
The 6-foot-8 wing is a high-level athlete with quick hands and an impressive ability to jump passing lanes, sitting at 16th in the country with 2.31 steals per game. Peavy is a three-level scorer who constantly pushes the pace to get buckets in transition. He attacks the rim with force, has a signature pull-up game off the dribble, and has shown an ability to knock down midrange fadeaway jumpers as well. His size, length, athleticism and motor make him an intriguing three and d prospect in the upcoming draft.
Peavy has improved his three-point shot each season he’s been in college giving reason to believe he will continue to improve as a pro.
Will Richard | Guard | 6-foot-4 | 206 lbs | Senior | Florida
Will Richard plays a pivotal role for one of the nation’s best teams in the Florida Gators.
The 6-foot-4 off-guard is one of their secondary scorers who can heat up like a microwave. He makes tough shots behind the arc and is a highly efficient slasher attacking the basket. Using his super long arms, Richard is disruptive on the ball and in the passing lanes as he is often tasked with guarding the opposing team’s primary perimeter scorer.
Despite being overlooked on a stacked Florida team, Richard’s role could translate to the next level with his low-usage, three and d slashing abilities. He provides little playmaking ability and is at his best when he makes quick decisions. Richard doesn’t seem to have a very high ceiling because of his lack of creation, but his skill set could be valued at the NBA level with the right fit and opportunity.
Chucky Hepburn | 6-foot-2 | 190 lbs | Senior | Louisville
Similar to Peavy, Chucky Hepburn experienced a breakout season at Louisville after three seasons at Wisconsin.
Hepburn is a point guard who can score at all three levels and he drew a ton of fouls this season averaging 5.6 free throw attempts per game making them at an 84.4% clip. Vastly improved as a scorer with more confidence, the 6-foot-2 point guard showed what he can do as an initiator constantly putting pressure on the defense and finding the open man consistently.
Hepburn struggled with his efficiency scoring the ball and was turnover-prone at times, but at the NBA level he has the tools to be an impactful backup point guard. The ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Hepburn's on-ball defense can makeup for his lack in size and his volume three-point shooting suggests he has the potential to be a good shooter with better looks at the NBA level.
Starting 137 games in his college career, Hepburn is as experienced as they come which can help him compete earlier than younger prospects.