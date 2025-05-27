Timberwolves Gamble on Jumbo Guard on Recent Mock Draft
On Monday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a crucial Game 5 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, going down 3-1 in the Western Conference Finals.
Minnesota played exceptionally well, but was unable to outlast OKC’s elite defense and star-level shot-making. Anthony Edwards played a nice floor game — setting up teammates with consistency and poise — but struggled to see the ball through the hoop with 16 points on 13 shots.
The issue was less Edwards lack of skill, but rather the team’s inability to relieve pressure off his scoring punch. With that being the case, Minnesota could attempt to solve that problem at the 2025 NBA Draft in less than a month.
In NBA Draft on SI’s most recent mock draft, the Timberwolves took jumbo guard Egor Demin, who could prove a valuable addition to the team.
At 6-foot-9, Demin saw a solid year with the Cougars, averaging 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 41% overall, 27% from three and 70% from the line.
Demin is a project scorer, but has claim to being the best passer in the entire class with nearly everything in his arsenal. If he could refine the edges of his scoring game — namely his inside finishing and three-point shooting — he could relieve plenty of pressure from Edwards and more on the Timberwolves roster at the guard position.
Demin’s passing would be a real weapon in the full or half-court, able to open up opportunities that should help offense flow better in general, be it cross-court ropes, skip passes or simple ball-moving. Even better, he fits the team’s defensive identity well with his length at 6-foot-9 and general workability.
Per an earlier scouting report on Demin from NBA Draft on SI: "Again, although he’s the size of a wing, the guard skills are evident. In fact, there’s reason to believe Demin could play guard minutes at the next levels and lead an offense for long stretches. It’s still unclear what his full-time position projects to be in the NBA, but that’s okay because versatility is a good thing. The upside as a primary creator and facilitator is certainly there if it's needed wherever he lands."
The 2025 NBA Draft will kick off Day 1 on Wednesday, June 25.