Timberwolves, Mavericks and Raptors Reportedly Showing Interest in Bronny James
Per a report from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony on Wednesday, three others teams have shown interest in drafting Bronny James: the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors.
Despite the interest, James has reportedly still only worked out for the Lakers and Suns, who hold the No. 17 and No. 22 picks in the first round.
“This is nothing new,” Rich Paul told ESPN of his draft strategy for James. “The goal is to find a team that values your guy and try to push him to get there. It’s important to understand the context and realize that this has always been the strategy with many of my clients through the years, especially those in need of development like Bronny.”
As the son of Lakers’ superstar LeBron James, Bronny has been one of the higher profile recruits this season, despite a lackluster year for the Trojans. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 37% overall and 27% from beyond the arc.
The thought process behind reaching on James' in the draft has been his link to the 39-year-old superstar who could follow. But Paul put an end to that on Wednesday, saying "we can squash that now,"
Still, James at 6-foot-3 does project to possess NBA-level skills in his defense and 3-point shooting down the line. If he were to land elsewhere, it would likely be in the second round. Toronto owns pick No. 31, Minnesota has pick No. 37 and Dallas has No. 58.
