Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham Taking Advantage of Rotation Minutes
With Donte Divincenzo out indefinitely due to a toe injury, the Timberwolves need a playmaker and offensive weapon to step up in his absence. So far, Rob Dillingham has been that guy for them.
In Monday night's matchup against the Grizzlies, who sit at No. 3 in the Western Conference standings, Dillingham played his best game of the season. The rookie went for 15 points on 6-of-8 from the field including 3-of-4 from downtown. He also contributed three rebounds and two assists in only 17 minutes off the bench. Another important piece to this performance was Dillingham did not register a single turnover and led his team with a +16 plus/minus in the narrow 108-106 loss.
The 6-foot-3 sparkplug showcased his deep offensive arsenal with his ability to score from all three levels. He was able to hit multiple tough threes off the dribble with a defender in his face using high ball screens and got downhill to finish through traffic. Despite his thin frame and small size for an NBA guard, he uses his lightning-quick speed and crafty ball skills to get to his spots and knockdown shots with ease. He is not afraid of challenging defenders either as seen when he went right at former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. in transition for a right-handed layup.
Dillingham has spent the majority of the season stuck to the bench as Head Coach Chris Finch has conveyed his belief in playing veteran players over his eighth overall pick. He also suffered a right ankle sprain before Christmas that had him sidelined for a few weeks. Since Divincenzo was injured against Golden State on Jan. 15th, Dillingham has been in the team's rotation and played better each game. On Friday night he put up nine points and three assists against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden and followed that up with 12 points and two assists against the league's best team record-wise in the Cavaliers the following day.
Though he's only appeared in 18 games this season, Dillingham has produced with incredible efficiency averaging 5.1 points and 1.8 assists on 50.7% from the field and 48.4% from three in under 10 minutes a night. For him to continue to earn more minutes, he will need to keep making strides on the defensive side of the ball as well as limit turnovers with the ball in his hands. With that being said, Chris Finch has preached patience with Dillingham so the rookie will simply have to make the most of each opportunity he receives.
