Top Bigs from 2024 NBA Draft Set to Start Next Season
The 2024 NBA Draft didn’t have the best reputation among classes in the past several years, but its big man crop seems prepped to yield several high-level players.
The first of which taken was Alex Sarr, who despite a less-than-pretty Summer League is still the obvious focal point of the Wizards rebuild to this point. He’ll be a shoe-in at one of the starting big positions, which should be fluid with his ability to stretch the floor.
The next was Donovan Clingan at No. 7 to the Trail Blazers, which caused a ripple effect through the rest of the draft. Despite Portland owning two solid bigs in Deandre Ayton and Rob Williams, Clingan’s selection likely means he’ll assume the starting five spot sooner rather than later. And rightfully so, as his development alongside Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and more will be pivotal to the team’s future success.
With Clingan off the board, Memphis was forced to move to their next big man option, which happened to be 7-foot-4 behemoth Zach Edey, who’s sure to start at the five on a roster centered around Ja Morant, who’s proven he can succeed at a high-level with a traditional big.
Kel’el Ware was the first player taken post-lottery, and while he likely won’t start right away for Miami, there’s a chance his skillset at 7-foot will be too much to keep off the floor, especially if it allows all-world defender Bam Adebayo to move to the four. Ware has also seen quick success, averaging 17.4 points per game on near-60% shooting, with 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks on his way to the Summer League championship.
Other bigs drafted in the first round include Yves Missi, a project unlikely to see the starting lineup for some time, as well as the unfortunately injured DaRon Holmes.
Still, for a class thought of to be weaker in nature, several bigs seem primed to infuse starting lineups with length, interior scoring and defensive prowess.
