Top International Prospects for the 2027 NBA Draft
The 2027 NBA Draft may seem a far way away, but with plenty of picks from that draft already being traded, swapped, or discussed as pieces to pursue in fake trades among the gossip class it’s clearly never too early to call out what international names we can expect to be coveted two years from now. The 2025 class has disappointed, 2026 projects to be stronger, and as NIL money continues to push more prospects international prospects to the NCAA game, we can expect to hear more about a lot of these names sooner than usual and potentially watch them in the States.
France’s prospect class for 2026 seems poised to be the one that takes a step back after producing Victor Wembanyama, then Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr, and the likes of Noa Essengue, Joan Beringer, and Nolan Traore for 2025. But in 2027, French wing Hugo Yimga Moukouri could likely be the first international name called, and maybe even be a top-five selection.
Moukouri is an athletic and burly wing with a body that almost looks NBA-ready right now and thus has front offices salivating at what he might look like two years from now. His shot looks more and more comfortable every day, and he can put the ball on the floor and make plays in halfcourt and in transition. It will be interesting to see if Moukouri stays in France for his development like Wembanyama, Risacher, Traore, and others or opts for an NIL or NBL Next Stars deal.
Sayon Keita, a center coming up through Barcelona’s academy, is another popular name for 2027. High-motor, great size, solid athlete, and showing some ball skills Keita projects to be everything NBA teams want from their modern paint-dormant centers. Keita, similar to Moukouri, could stay in Europe or pursue opportunities elsewhere. He is a highly desirable prospect for basketball teams and organizations across the globe.
Another key name to keep an ear out for regarding the 2027 NBA Draft is Jan Vide. Vide spent his freshman season in a small role with UCLA and then transferred to Loyola Marymount. The Slovenia point-forward was a highly sought-after prospect coming out of Real Madrid’s academy but is yet to make a big name for himself at the collegiate level. In nearly 20 minutes per game with Loyola Marymount, he averaged 6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game and shot only 22 percent from beyond the arc. If he can show improvement as a shooter, he could sneak into the second round.
Finally, Oscar Wembanyama, the younger brother of Victor; is projected to be selected in 2027. Currently projecting as a wing, his development will be very interesting to watch over the next couple of seasons.
