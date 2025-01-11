Top NBA Draft Prospect Matchups to Watch on Jan. 11
Saturday’s slate of college basketball games is a loaded one that includes the top-six teams in the country, all featuring a variety of talented NBA Draft prospects.
Here are the top games to tune into to watch some potential upcoming NBA stars:
Boogie Fland vs. Walter Clayton Jr.
At 3 p.m., No. 8 Florida will look to continue its hot streak against an inter-conference rival in Arkansas.
The Gators are led by Walter Clayton Jr. in the scoring department, who’s poured on a fiery 17.5 points on 47% shooting so far this year.
Arkansas’ five-star freshman Boogie Fland has emerged as one of the best guards and play-makers in the entire ’25 class, scoring 15.5 points and dishing 5.9 assists per game to just 1.7 turnovers.
The matchup should feature a tight contest, and plenty of elite guard play.
Jeremiah Fears vs. Asa Newell
In No. 17 Oklahoma vs. Georgia at 5 p.m., two of the more under-the-radar prospects coming into the season will face off.
A reclassification saw Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears’ stock slip somewhat, but he’s quickly made that ground up by averaging 17.6 points on 49% shooting with speed, athleticism and shiftiness.
Newell, a five-star and prototypical modern forward for Georgia, has seen a similarly hot start. So far, he’s averaging 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.
While the two won’t likely see much time matchup against against one another, watchers will certainly see two bona fide lottery picks.
Tre Johnson vs. Chaz Lanier
At 5 p.m., the Texas Longhorns and guard Tre Johnson will see their toughest test of the season yet against No. 1 Tennessee, led by guard Chaz Lanier.
Averaging 19.6 points, Lanier has been one of the top scorers in the country, but it coming off one of his worst performances in the season at 3-for-16 shooting.
Johnson is a five-star true freshman who’s led his own team in scoring, and as of now easily has top-10 draft stock.
The Volunteers, fresh off their first loss of the season to No. 8 Florida, will likely play with some determination.
