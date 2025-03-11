Top NBA Draft Prospects to Watch in March Madness
The long-awaited NCAA Tournament now stands just on the other side of conference tournaments. And the NBA Draft prospects who are slated to go are likely chomping at the bit to raise their stock in college basketball’s biggest stage.
For many, March Madness can be a time to change the opinion of scouts under the microscope, and give a better impression under the highest pressure games.
Here are some of the top prospects to watch in the upcoming tournament:
The Duke Trio
Duke currently stands as the No. 1 team in the nation, and rightfully so having amassed a blistering 28-3 record in the regular season.
They’re led by soon-to-be No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, who won’t be dethroned for that honor no matter what happens in March and early April. At 6-foot-9, he’s been one of the best two-way freshman seen in some time, averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
Not to go unnoticed for the Blue Devils are fellow five-stars in center Khaman Maluach and sharpshooter Kon Knueppel, who could soon be lottery picks, too.
It isn’t often a core of freshman leads teams deep into the NCAA Tournament, but watch out for this one.
Jase Richardson, Michigan State
A 6-foot-3 combo guard, Jase Richardson has long been on NBA Draft radars, but he’s come on especially strong of late.
In his last nine games, he’s scored just under 17 points per game on 53% shooting, adding 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists to boot. He’s not only played as one of the hottest freshmen in the country, but players in general.
Michigan State is currently slated to be a No. 2 seed in March Madness, so Richardson should have plenty of opportunity to show off his skills.
Derik Queen, Maryland
At 6-foot-10, Maryland forward Derik Queen has been one of the best freshman in the country, too, averaging 15.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
It’s not yet known how his game will translate to the NBA, but he’s certainly been one of the more fun prospects to watch in general this season, owning an extremely unique skillset for a big.
He’s helped lead Maryland to one of its best seasons in year, and he feels like a player who could be due for a few massive tournament performances.
