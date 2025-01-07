Top NBA Draft Prospects to Watch on Jan. 7
This college basketball season has proven to be an exciting one, with some of the better NBA Draft prospects we’ve seen in some time.
Tuesday night’s college basketball schedule features a variety of fun ranked and non-ranked games, with prospects littering those. Here are the top prospects to watch in Tuesday’s slate of college games:
Asa Newell, Georgia
Both Georgia and Newell have had solid season so far, with the Bulldogs winning a vast majority of its games, and the five-star big man putting up nice statistical outputs in each of those.
Still, neither have faced a talent like Kentucky this year, and scouts will certainly be looking at Newell closely in this one to see how he fares.
So far, he’s shown the necessary scoring, defense and athleticism to thrive in the NBA. But doing it against superior competition, as well as continuing to hone his ranged shooting, remain question marks. The matchup starts at 6 p.m. CT.
Chaz Lanier vs. Walter Clayton Jr.
In likely the biggest matchup of the night, No. 1 Tennessee takes on No. 8 Florida in an SEC showdown.
Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier and his Florida counterpart Walter Clayton Jr. have been two of the most dominant upperclassmen in the entire country, both providing a strong scoring punch.
Lanier has scored 20.3 points on 46%, while Clayton is just behind at 18.3 on 48% shooting with a bit more all-around production. They’ll likely be matched up plenty on Tuesday, and it should be an endlessly fun contest.
The two teams tip off at 6 p.m. CT.
The Duke Trio vs. Pittsburgh
Also at 6 p.m. CT, Duke will face a tough test in Pittsburgh.
Projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg has seen a surge in recent games, scoring 24 points in three of his last four games. But the Panthers will offer a strong opponent, and scouts will undoubtedly want to see if he can keep it up.
Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach — other potential Duke draft prospects — will be under the microscope as well.
