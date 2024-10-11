NBA Draft

Oct. 10's Top NBA Rookie Preseason Performers

Let's take a look at which rookies stood out in the NBA preseason games yesterday.

Jordan Monaco

Oct 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Johnson (77) brings the ball up the court against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
We've seen a multitude of standout performances from NBA rookies so far in preseason action, including Rob Dillingham's 21 point, four assist performance, Zaccharie Risacher's 18 point-three rebound-two assist performance, as well as Dillon Jones' 23 point-13 rebound-six assist-four steal-two blocks performance.

While NBA preseason should be used as an additional data point in player evaluation and it's best to not make any broad conclusions, let's take a look at three players who had standout performances in yesterday's games.

Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies (No. 39 Overall Pick)

Oct 10, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Vasilije Micic (22) dribbles as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-8 wing had an impressive preseason performance for the Memphis Grizzlies yesterday, recording 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists in 25 minutes. Across two preseason games, the former Washington State standout is averaging 12.5 points, 1.5 assists, four rebounds, and one steal while shooting 44.4% from three (nine total attempts) and 83.3% from the free throw line (six total attempts).

AJ Johnson, Milwaukee Bucks (No. 23 Overall Pick)

Oct 6, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Johnson (77) dribbles in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In addition to showcasing his potential in NBA Summer League, Johnson was productive in yesterday's Lakers-Bucks game. The 19-year-old recorded 13 points, three assists, and four rebounds in 22 minutes while shooting three-for-five from beyond the arc. He's averaging 7.5 points, 2.5 assists, and three rebounds across two preseason games so far.

Enrique Freeman, Indiana Pacers (No. 50 Overall Pick)

Oct 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Enrique Freeman (8) dribbles the ball in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

Freeman is a 6-foot-7 wing from the University of Akron, where he won 2023-24 MAC Player of the Year this past season and was named MAC Defensive Player of the Year in the 2021-22 season. In the Pacers' win against the Cavaliers, Freeman recorded nine points, nine rebounds, one assist, and one block in only 16 minutes of play on three-for-six from the field and one-for-one from beyond the arc and in total. Across two preseason games, Freeman is averaging 7.5 points, one assist, 6.5 rebounds, one stock in only 13.5 minutes per game.

Other notable rookie performers in yesterday's games included Zach Edey (Grizzlies) with 10 points, five rebounds, and one block in 22 minutes and Tidjane Salaun (Hornets) with 13 points, one assist, five rebounds, and one steal in 24 minutes.

Published
Jordan Monaco
JORDAN MONACO

Jordan is a senior at Cornell University where he is an analytics consultant for the men’s basketball team and Co-President of the Cornell ILR Sports Business Society. He has also interned for Sports Aptitude, where he helped interview former front office members and current professional basketball players with the goal of improving the pre-draft process.

