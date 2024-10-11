Oct. 10's Top NBA Rookie Preseason Performers
We've seen a multitude of standout performances from NBA rookies so far in preseason action, including Rob Dillingham's 21 point, four assist performance, Zaccharie Risacher's 18 point-three rebound-two assist performance, as well as Dillon Jones' 23 point-13 rebound-six assist-four steal-two blocks performance.
While NBA preseason should be used as an additional data point in player evaluation and it's best to not make any broad conclusions, let's take a look at three players who had standout performances in yesterday's games.
Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies (No. 39 Overall Pick)
The 6-foot-8 wing had an impressive preseason performance for the Memphis Grizzlies yesterday, recording 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists in 25 minutes. Across two preseason games, the former Washington State standout is averaging 12.5 points, 1.5 assists, four rebounds, and one steal while shooting 44.4% from three (nine total attempts) and 83.3% from the free throw line (six total attempts).
AJ Johnson, Milwaukee Bucks (No. 23 Overall Pick)
In addition to showcasing his potential in NBA Summer League, Johnson was productive in yesterday's Lakers-Bucks game. The 19-year-old recorded 13 points, three assists, and four rebounds in 22 minutes while shooting three-for-five from beyond the arc. He's averaging 7.5 points, 2.5 assists, and three rebounds across two preseason games so far.
Enrique Freeman, Indiana Pacers (No. 50 Overall Pick)
Freeman is a 6-foot-7 wing from the University of Akron, where he won 2023-24 MAC Player of the Year this past season and was named MAC Defensive Player of the Year in the 2021-22 season. In the Pacers' win against the Cavaliers, Freeman recorded nine points, nine rebounds, one assist, and one block in only 16 minutes of play on three-for-six from the field and one-for-one from beyond the arc and in total. Across two preseason games, Freeman is averaging 7.5 points, one assist, 6.5 rebounds, one stock in only 13.5 minutes per game.
Other notable rookie performers in yesterday's games included Zach Edey (Grizzlies) with 10 points, five rebounds, and one block in 22 minutes and Tidjane Salaun (Hornets) with 13 points, one assist, five rebounds, and one steal in 24 minutes.
