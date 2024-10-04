Top NBA Rookies to Watch in Friday's Games
The 2024-25 NBA preseason is officially underway, with the last two champions, Boston and Denver, facing off in Friday’s early game in Abu Dubai.
There will be even more action tonight, including several of the draft's top picks. Here are the top rookies to watch in the NBA’s evening slate on Friday:
Rob Dillingham, Timberwolves
Drafted at No. 8 overall after Minnesota traded into the spot, Dillingham is one of the most highly anticipated rookies in the class with a high-octane offensive game.
He can score at all three levels as an undersized guard, and will be expected to do so for a contending Timberwolves team this year.
For now, he’s backing up starting guard Mike Conley, but Dillingham is likely the future in Minnesota.
Dalton Knecht, Lakers
Knecht was one of the draft’s top sliders, but landed in a near-perfect situation alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the Lakers.
One of the draft’s top shooters, he’ll do just that in the aging Los Angeles core. He was a slow riser in the draft process as a whole, first going the JUCO route before landing at Northern Colorado, then Tennessee. It remains to be seen whether he’ll be an impactful piece in year one.
The Timberwolves and Lakers tip off at 9:30 p.m. CT tonight.
The Jazz Trio
The Utah Jazz left with a trio of talented players at the 2024 NBA Draft, all of which should be on display in some capacity tonight against the NZ Breakers. The highest profile selectee was Cody Williams — brother of Thunder star Jalen Williams — at No. 10, but he’ll be flanked by dynamo point guard Isaiah Collier and Duke big man Kyle Filipowski.
With the Jazz’ interesting roster construction, minutes will certainly be up for grabs as the rookies rise to the occasion or sink into the back-end of the rotation.
Utah and New Zealand tip off at 8 p.m. CT.
