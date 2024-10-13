Top NBA Rookies to Watch in Tonight’s Preseason Action
The 2024-25 NBA season is just a few weeks away, and teams are putting the finishing touches on their preseason.
Tonight, 12 teams face off against one another, several of which will roll out some high-profile rookies in their rotations.
Here are a few players to keep an eye on in tonight’s action:
Kel’el Ware, Miami Heat
Ware has been one of the biggest surprises of the draft so far, using his 7-foot frame to excel at Summer League — helping to lead the Heat to the championship — as well as his first preseason action.
In his preseason opening performance, Ware finished with 13 points, five rebounds, one assist, four blocks and two steals in just 17 minutes.
Ware being a year one contributor would be monumental for the Heat, who are somewhat reeling in the Eastern Conference. Miami takes on the Pelicans at 2:30 p.m. CT today.
Rob Dillingham, Timberwolves
Drafted No. 8 overall, many knew Dillingham came from Kentucky as a white-hot scorer, and he showcased that with 21 points in his first-ever preseason game.
But many weren’t expecting his passing, which has been a bright spot when the scoring doesn’t come easy. In his last game, he finished with nine assists to zero turnovers, a tough mark for a newbie.
Minnesota takes on the new-look Knicks at 5 p.m. CT tonight.
Ron Holland, Pistons
Drafted at No. 5 overall, Holland has been one of the more highly anticipated rookies, largely due to his do-it-all style.
Coming off the bench, he’s certainly lived up to his multi-tooled style, but hasn’t quite seen the scoring output many thought he could early with this Detroit roster.
Tonight, he might be able to rev up against the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. CT.
