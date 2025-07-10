Top NBA Rookies to Watch in Day 1 of Las Vegas Summer League
Las Vegas Summer League tips off today, showing off dozens of NBA rookies with their new squads.
Top-five picks, first and second-rounders are set to prove themselves ahead of the 2025-26 season. Here are a few rookies to keep an eye on in today’s initial Summer League action:
Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen, Pelicans
The Pelicans and Timberwolves will kick off the Summer League slate in Las Vegas with a game at 2:30 p.m. CT. New Orleans was among the more active drafting teams weeks ago, snagging two players in the lottery.
The Pelicans nabbed score-first point guard Jeremiah Fears at No. 7, then gave up some serious draft capital in order to move up to No. 13 and draft skill-based big Derik Queen.
Regardless of the unpopularity of the latter move, the team left with two of the more fun prospects in the class, and that should be reflected this summer.
Cooper Flagg, Mavericks
Cooper Flagg to the Dallas Mavericks has been a forgone conclusion since the team cashed in on its 1.8% chance at the top pick in mid-May. Today, he’ll finally get a chance to take the floor.
Flagg was a superstar at Duke, thriving on both ends of the floor with size, athleticism and plenty of feel for the game. He projects to be an NBA star, and that should be more than visible as early as Summer League.
Flagg will face off against the purple and gold at 7 p.m. CT, who should have some decent talent themselves.
Dylan Harper, Spurs
Close behind Flagg was new Spurs’ guard Dylan Harper, who didn’t play in the team’s Salt Lake City stint.
He was locked into the No. 2 spot in the draft, and projects to be a star-level guard with ideal guard size, downhill force and an improvable jumper.
Harper could very well look the part of an NBA star as early as Thursday’s late-night bout with the 76ers at 9 p.m. CT.