Top Performances from 2027 NBA Draft Prospects on Nov. 15

The 2026-27 college basketball season continued on Sunday, Nov. 15, with an entertaining slate of contests.

St. John's took down Syracuse in a battle between two squads from the Empire State, while Texas defeated Baylor in a Lone Star State showdown.

Here's a look at the top performers from Sunday's slate of NCAA games.

Kiyan Anthony, Syracuse

The sophomore scored a team-high 17 points, adding four assists and two rebounds while shooting 7-of-12 from the field, 1-of-4 from deep and 2-of-3 from the free throw line against St. John's.

Alijah Arenas, USC

The sophomore scored a game-high 21 points, adding six assists, a rebound and a steal while shooting 6-of-7 from the field, 4-of-5 from 3-point range and 5-of-5 from the free throw line in a win against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

Toni Bryant, Missouri

The freshman recorded 13 points, a rebound, three blocks and a steal while shooting 4-of-4 from the field, 1-of-1 from deep and 4-of-6 from the free throw line in a win against Marquette.

Cadeau chipped in 11 points, 11 assists, four rebounds, three steals, a block and three turnovers while shooting 4-of-9 from the field, 2-of-5 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the free throw line in a win against William & Mary.

Jacob Cofie, USC

Cofie accumulated 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and a turnover while shooting 4-of-4 from the field and 2-of-3 from the free throw line in a win against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska

The senior sharpshooter notched 17 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, 3-of-6 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against Boise State.

Moustapha Thiam, Michigan

The junior accounted for 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two turnovers while shooting 6-of-11 from the field, 0-of-1 from deep and 4-of-5 from the free throw line in a win against William & Mary.

The junior finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal, a block and four turnovers while shooting 6-of-8 from the field and 2-of-4 from the free throw line in a win agianst Baylor.

Tounde Yessoufou, St. John's

The sophomore scored a game-high 19 points, adding 14 rebounds, an assist, a steal and three turnovers while shooting 8-of-11 from the field, 1-of-2 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against Syracuse.