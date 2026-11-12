2027 NBA Draft: Top Performances from NCAA's Nov. 11 Slate of Games

Here's a look at the top performers from NCAA basketball games on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

While there weren't any matchup between ranked teams, seven programs holding spots in the top 25 were in action.

JJ Andrews, Arkansas

The freshman accounted for 11 points, eight rebounds, an assist and a steal, shooting 4-of-7 from the field, 1-of-2 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against Robert Morris.

Elliot Cadeau, Michigan

The veteran guard racked up 17 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, a steal, a block and four turnovers while shooting 6-of-10 from the field, 2-of-4 from deep and 3-of-5 from the free throw line in a win against Marquette.

Jacob Cofie, USC

The Trojans' junior recorded 13 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, three blocks, two steals and a turnover while shooting 5-of-13 from the field, 0-of-3 from beyond the arc and 3-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against California.

J.P. Estrella, Michigan

Estrella accumulated 18 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a turnover while shooting 8-of-12 from the field, 1-of-1 from 3-point range and 1-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against Marquette.

Ian Jackson, St. John's

The junior wing finished with 17 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal while shooting 6-of-10 from the field, 3-of-5 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against Colgate.

Brady Koehler, Notre Dame

The sophomore notched 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists, a steal, a block and a turnover while shooting 5-of-8 from the field, 3-of-5 from 3-point range and 3-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against South Carolina State.

Billy Richmond III, Arkansas

The Razorbacks' junior tallied 16 points, four rebounds, four assists, a steal and three turnovers while shooting 8-of-14 from the field, 0-of-1 from deep and 0-of-1 from the free throw line in a win against Robert Morris.

The veteran sharpshooter scored a game-high 22 points, adding eight rebounds, four assists, a steal, a block and two turnovers, shooting 7-of-14 from the field, 6-of-12 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against Lindenwood.

The sophomore wing notched 15 points, four rebounds, three steals and a turnover, shooting 5-of-10 from the field, 2-of-5 from 3-point range and 3-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against Colgate.