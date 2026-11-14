Checking in on Tyler Tanner, Luigi Suigo and Other NBA Draft Prospects

The 2026-27 college basketball season has featured a handful of impressive performances from NBA Draft prospects in the first 10 days of the new campaign.

In addition to strong outings from high-profile freshmen like Tyran Stokes, Caleb Holt, Bruce Branch II and others, a few veteran players have also logged solid starts to the year.

Across college basketball, multiple players who returned to school after declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft have played well. Here's a look at how a few players who tested the 2026 draft waters have performed to begin the season.

Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

The second-year big man is averaging 11.7 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a block per game through the Wildcats' first three contests.

Moreno tested the 2026 NBA Draft after a decent freshman season, but has taken another step forward this year and could be a first-round pick if he elects to declare for the draft again this year.

At the NBA Combine, the former four-star recruit measured 6-foot-11-and-a-quarter without shoes and notched a 7-foot-1-and-a-half wingspan.

Suigo is new to college basketball, but declared for the 2026 NBA Draft after playing internationally.

The young big man opted to withdraw from last year's class and try college basketball, heading to play for the Wildcats.

Three games into his freshman season, Suigo is averaging 14 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 blocks and a steal per game while shooting 70.4% from the field and 25% from 3-point range.

Suigo measured 7-foot-2-and-three-quarters withouth shoe and recorded a 7-foot-5-and-a-half wingspan at the NBA Combine and will likely be a first round pick if he continues to perform well.

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Tanner is averaging 18 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 steals per game while shooting 55.3% from the field and 20% from 3-point range across the Commodores first three games of the 2026-27 season.

While the junior point guard hasn't shot well from beyonf the arc to start his third season at Vanderbilt, the other aspects of Tanner's game have been on full display to start the year.

After a breakout sophomore season, Tanner tested the NBA Draft in 2026. At the NBA Combine, the Commodores' star measured 5-foot-10-and-three-quarters without shoes while recording a winspan of 6-foot-4-and-a-quarter.

Tanner's size will likely be concern for NBA teams, but the third-year guard has performed well enough to overcome those hesitations and potentially become a first-round pick in the 2027 class.