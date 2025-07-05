Top Second Round Steals Taken in 2025 NBA Draft
Every year, most who tune into the NBA Draft are most intrigued by the top few picks – guys who are widely recognized as potential franchise changers. As the draft moves along and household names are off the board, viewers begin to tune out let the rest of the process play out with little interest.
Despite this, elite talent is found in the second round every year, guaranteed. From Nikola Jokic in 2014, to Jalen Brunson in 2018 and even Jaylen Wells in the previous 2024 class, worthy talent slips to the second round each year.
So which draftees from the 2025 NBA Draft's second round will make teams regret passing on them the most?
Rasheer Fleming, Suns
Fleming was taken with the first pick in the second round, after the Suns completed a trade with the Timberwolves to receive the rights to his selection. Fleming was projected as a top 20 pick by many, and even a lottery by some.
The sizable combo forward spent three seasons at St. Joseph's University, and averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.9 stocks per game while shooting 39 percent from 3-point range in his junior season. He seems to be the ideal floor spacing, switchable forward in the modern NBA who's ready to contribute to winning right away.
Don't be surprised if Fleming ends up starting games for the Suns, who lack size at the forward positions following the trade that sent Kevin Durant to Houston. Fleming may never be an All-Star, but he could be the perfect glue guy that almost all playoff teams desire.
Adou Thiero, Lakers
Thiero wound up in Laker land following a draft day trade that landed Los Angeles the No. 37 overall pick, and fits in perfectly. The Lakers lacked size and athleticism in last year's playoffs, and Thiero has a case as the best athlete in the 2025 class.
While already 21 years old, he's still a raw talent that's progressed exponentially throughout his three collegiate seasons. By his junior season at Arkansas, he Thiero averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.4 stocks per game. He was making impressive dribble-drives and athletic cuts frequently, and even showing off the occasional 3-pointer.
He may not be ready to help the Lakers compete next season, but he's loaded with star potential, and can help ignite a new era of the showtime Lakers that once ruled the league.
Kam Jones, Pacers
The Indiana Pacers traded for the No. 38 overall pick in the draft to acquire the rights to Jones, a senior guard out of Marquette. Now that Indiana is without Tyrese Haliburton for the 2025-2026 season, Jones may play very real minutes on a team that's still feisty enough to compete in a bruised Eastern Conference.
In his senior season, Jones averaged 19.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.9 assist per game, functioning as Marquette's offensive engine. He's a career 36.6 percent 3-point shooter, and showcased a knack for generating paint touches as the years went on. He fits right in with the Pacers' collective of high-IQ guards and decision makers, priming him for a successful season.
As the NBA progresses to wanting every position to have size, ball-handling, shooting and decision making skills, teams will regret passing up on the opportunity to draft Jones.