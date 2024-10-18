Top Statistical Performers from Rutgers-St John's Exhibition Game
Two talented teams went head-to-head yesterday in New Brunswick as Rutgers took on St John's at Jersey Mike’s Arena, better known as the RAC. The Red Storm defeated the Scarlet Knights 91-85, but players on both teams recorded impressive statistical performances. Let's take a look at a few below.
Rutgers
The highly-touted top-five recruit duo of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey showed up in the box score last night, both impacting the game in a multitude of ways.
Dylan Harper
The No. 3 overall recruit in the 2024 high school class put on an impressive performance yesterday, finishing with 20 points, one assist, four rebounds, one steal and three turnovers in 32 minutes of play. He shot 50% from the field (16 attempts), 33.3% from beyond the arc (six attempts), and 66.7% from the free throw line (three attempts). The 6-foot-6 primary ball-handler is a projected top-five pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Ace Bailey
The No. 2 overall recruit also produced in the box score, recording 25 points, one assist, five rebounds, one steal, one block and three turnovers in 37 minutes of play. He converted 44.4% of his 18 field goal attempts, four of his nine three-point attempts (44.4%), and five of his seven free throw attempts (71.4%). The 6-foot-8 wing is also a projected top-five pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
St John's
Zuby Ejiofor
Ejiofor is a 6-foot-9, 240-pound junior who played his freshman year at Kansas before transferring to St John's prior to last season. He only played in 28.1% of the Red Storm's minutes last season, but he was productive when on the floor -- recording a Box Plus-Minus of nearly 7.0. Ejiofor recorded 27 points and 13 rebounds (including 10 offensive rebounds) in yesterday's scrimmage.
RJ Luis
Luis is a 6-foot-7, 215-pound junior wing who played his freshman year at UMass-Amherst before transferring to St John's prior to last season. Luis was a contributor last season, averaging 10.9 points, one assist, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 stocks per game while converting 42.2% of his field goal attempts, 20% of his threes (40 attempts), and 75% of his free throw attempts (72 attempts). Between St John's and UMass, Luis has shot 77.2% from the free throw line -- an indicator of shooting potential -- in addition to shooting 34.8% from three his freshman season at UMass (46 attempts). He could be a player to monitor if the shot falls consistently this season. Yesterday, Luis scored 22 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists while shooting 66.7% from the field (6-for-9). This included two made threes as well.
