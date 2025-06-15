Top Targets for Phoenix Suns in 2025 NBA Mock Draft
This past season, the Phoenix Suns were the only team in the association to miss out on the playoffs, play-in and a top 20 draft pick. That could change at the hands of a Kevin Durant trade, which would presumably net them multiple first round picks.
The finalists for said trade are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat and Houston Rockets – each of whom would send out a draft pick in the top 20. With a potential pick, the Suns have a tough choice to make on which timeline to support; 29-year-old Devin Booker, or a brand new rebuild.
Their top priority should be finding guys who fit both:
Collin Murray-Boyles
Murray-Boyles is widely regarded as a top defender in the class, anchoring South Carolina's defense last season at just 19 years old. The forward stands at just 6-foot-7, but plays much larger than that – similar to legendary small-ball big Draymond Green. The Suns defensive rating plummeted to 27th in the league last season, and Murray-Boyles could be an X-factor in turning it around.
His offensive game is raw, but has showed promising signs of translating to success at the next level. He owned a 55.6 percent free throw attempt rate that only rose against higher competition, and shot 70 percent from the line – a mark that can be improved upon but isn't a lost cause. He shot 69.7 percent at the rim with a variety of above-the-rim finishes and crafty layups.
Perhaps most importantly, he's shown chops as a passer, averaging 2.4 assists per game in 2024-2025. While the Suns search for a long term answer at point guard and table-setter next to Booker, Murray-Boyles can step in and grow as a playmaker and run a two-man game with Booker effectively.
Kasparas Jakucionus
The Suns best seasons of the Booker era included a true floor general next to him, as they reached the 2021 NBA Finals with Chris Paul at the helm. By no means is Jakucionus the next Paul, but he'd be the first attempt at a true elevator next to Booker since Paul's departure. Should Booker stick around, Jakucionus can grow as the Robin to Booker's Batman. If not, the Illinois product has an opportunity to lead a Suns team with a clean slate.
Jakucionus is certainly more of a project player than Murray-Boyles, but so are most young ball-handling guards. He has worrisome turnover problems, holding a reckless 25.4 percent turnover rate and averaging 3.7 turnovers per game. At the same time, he averaged 4.7 assists per game, and the only way for young guards to grow is through mistakes.
Jakucionus won't be the immediate answer to bringing the Suns back to the postseason, but he can be the long-term backcourt partner Booker's game severely misses.