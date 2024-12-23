Raptors' Ja’Kobe Walter Erupts For 27 Points Against Houston
Ja’Kobe Walter has had his moments throughout his rookie season, such as his 19-point performance against the New York Knicks earlier this season. However, the Toronto Raptors’ no. 19 overall pick had his career-best outing against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
The Raptors entered this game with the third-worst record in the entire NBA, while the Rockets sat in a top-three seed in the Western Conference. Further, Toronto’s leading scorer RJ Barrett was sidelined with an illness. Despite this disparity in prior success and health issues, Toronto still found a way to compete with Houston until the very end, in large part due to Walter’s career-high 27 points.
Walter got off to a red-hot start in this one. He dropped 14 points in the first quarter alone, canning four tries from beyond the arc. These 14 points were Toronto’s first 14 points of the entire game. During this five-minute flurry, Houston gave the 20-year-old some airspace to shoot, but he quickly proved his prowess as a dangerous three-point shooter. He’d go on to hit two more threes over the course of the game, but also impacted the game in many other ways.
The 6-foot-4 wing also used his tight handle, active passing ability, and explosive athletic traits to make plays as a downhill threat. He attacked closeouts and aggressively cut to the basket for some tough finishes and trips to the free throw line.
With Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain out indefinitely with a knee injury, the NBA’s Rookie Of The Year race has become wide open. Walter hasn’t yet gained too much traction as a candidate, but with huge performances like his 27-point outing against Houston, he has plenty of time to establish himself as a legitimate contender for the award. Up next, his Raptors will take on the Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Monday, setting the stage for Walter to continue his momentum.
