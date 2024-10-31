Raptors’ Second Round Pick Exceeds Expectations as New Starter
The Toronto Raptors may have found another gem in a project forward, as they’ve done so many times before.
The very first pick of the 2024 NBA Draft’s second round, former NAIA standout Jonathan Mogbo has far exceeded expectations through just a few games. On Wednesday, he put up his best performance yet in his first-ever start, added 11 points on an efficient 5-for-7 shooting, adding four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 25 minutes played.
The Raptors ultimately didn’t come away with the win, losing with a late surge from the new-and-improved Charlotte Hornets, but Mogbo’s performance was wildly impressive for his inexperience in the league.
Selected at No. 31, not much was expected of the 6-foot-6 forward, who essentially moonlights as a big without a perimeter-focused game. But he’s blown expectations out of the water, not only finding time on court, but excelling in the minutes granted.
It’s not exceptionally shocking Mogbo has found a quick NBA groove — he’s long been a stat sheet-stuffer. As a junior at San Francisco, Mogbo averaged 14.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting a blistering 64% overall.
His defense, which has been what the hat hangs on for most of his career, has remained solid. And the offense looks well ahead of schedule.
Mogbo will need to find some perimeter chops to have a long and successful NBA career, but that will come with time as long as he’s producing on-court.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow uson Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.