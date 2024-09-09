Raptors Grab Center in 2025 Mock Draft
The Raptors have done a nice job of upgrading their roster with youth recently, adding players like RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draftees in Scottie Barnes, Gradey Dick and Ja’Kobe Walter.
Still, the 2025 NBA Draft is likely going to be pivotal to the team getting fully back on track and back to contention. Especially after missing out on their 2024 NBA Draft pick due to it conveying to the San Antonio Spurs.
In a recent 2025 mock draft, the Raptors landed Duke big man Khaman Maluach, a player man experts have pegged for the Raptors even a year out from the draft.
At 7-foot-2 with a reported 7-foot-5 wingspan, Malauch is the next in line of lengthy 7-footers who thrives with athleticism. A former five-star who’s signed on to play with the No. 1 player in the class in Cooper Flagg.
Most recently, Maluach played for South Sudan in the Olympics as one of the youngest players in the event. He played in just two contests, averaging 1.5 points and 1.0 blocks in around 15.0 minutes per game. Despite his lesser role, he's set to see a much bigger one for the Blue Devils next season.
The Toronto organization is one that’s been known to covet length and athleticism, something that Maluach brings in bounds. But the current roster doesn’t have much in young, long-term prospects. And Maluach would add a talented prospect who would both earn minutes soon and function as a high-ceiling, developmental player.
