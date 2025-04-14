Toronto Raptors Rookie Flirts With Another Triple-Double
The 2024 NBA Draft Class just put the finishing touches on its regular season. A select few first year players will take part in the NBA Postseason, but for a lot of the class, Sunday was a curtain call.
For the past year, the 2024 NBA Draft class has been bashed and shredded for its lack of true star power which somehow got spun into a lack of talent. That was wrong then and proven to be more wrong now with 82 games in the rearview mirror.
Sure, the 2024 NBA Draft class likely doesn't have an NBA MVP in it, but the amount of high-end winning impact players is already jumping off the page.
For NBA Draft fans, the best game of the day was the San Antonio Spurs taking on the Toronto Raptors. Neither team had any stakes in this game with their fates long decided as NBA Lottery Teams, but their rookies got one last chance to impress.
The Raptors rolled out Jonathan Mogbo and Jamal Shed with the San Antonio Spurs playing Stephon Castle in this contest.
Despite the Toronto Raptors falling 125-118 to the San Antonio Spurs, it was the Raptors rookies who stole the show.
Less than a week after turning in his first career triple-double, the first 2024 NBA Draft Class member to do so, Mogbo again flirted with a triple-double.
The second round rookie that has proven all season long to be one of the best value picks in the class, posted nine points, 14 rebounds, 10 rebounds and four steals, falling a point shy of a second career triple-double.
Shed had 11 points to go with four rebounds and nine assists while Castle chipped in 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists.