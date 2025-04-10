Raptors Rookie Becomes First in Class to Achieve NBA Milestone
On Wednesday night, Raptors rookie Jonathan Mogbo did it all, very literally, becoming the first in the 2024 NBA Draft class to register a triple-double in his pro career.
In taking down the Charlotte Hornets by 30 points, Mogbo finished with 17 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. He finished with a +20 plus-minus from the starting lineup, nabbing three steals in the process in looking like a major part of the team’s future.
It seemed only a matter of time for Mobgo, though, as he saw an eerily similar stat-line versus the Nets just days before, registering 17 points, 11 rebounds and coming up just short with seven assists.
Mogbo has certainly had competition in achieving the feat, with Stephon Castle and more coming close on more than one occasion.
After failing to hear his name called on the first day of the ’24 NBA Draft, the Raptors made sure he was called on first on Day 2, taking him with the No. 31 pick. He was a unique selection, standing as a forward at just 6-foot-6, and hailing from San Francisco.
With the Raptors somewhat positioning themselves for the 2025 NBA Draft, Mogbo has taken advantage of his added opportunity down the stretch. In his last seven games, the hybrid has averaged 10.6 points on 52% shooting to go along with nearly seven rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, not to mention his patented, stingy defense.
Toronto has amassed a unique young core in recent years, led by the likes of Mogbo, wing Gradey Dick, guard Ja’Kobe Walter and plenty more. They currently have the seventh-best odds at the 2025 NBA Draft lottery, and will be looking to leave with another top talent before making a push in the East in 2025-26.