Toronto Raptors Rookie Shows High-End Scoring Potential
The Toronto Raptors have a 20-42 record in exchange for seeing its 2024 NBA Draft class continue to develop. While it has not led to a lot of wins, the Raptors have been able to see its rookie class show flashes and a glimpse at what the future holds.
Toronto is in a great position to add a high-end talent in the 2025 NBA Draft after acquiring Brandon Ingram at the NBA Trade Deadline, which could turn things around quickly up North in the Eastern Conference.
While many were uncertain about investing in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Raptors walked away with three interesting prospects in Ja'Kobe Walter, Jonathan Mogbo and Jamal Shead.
On Tuesday, the Raptors pulled off another upset victory against the Orlando Magic, 114-113, in a game that was won in large part due to Walter.
The Rookie went off for 17 points, three rebounds, a block and a steal while shooting 4-for-10 from the floor, 2-for-4 from beyond the arc and an eye-popping 7-for-8 at the charity stripe. For a rookie to take eight free throws in a game shows the scoring upside he has getting downhill and getting easy points to boost the statsheet.
On top of his on-ball creation for himself that could eventually lead to setting up others, it is clear that Walter has potential as a microwave scorer and could even be an offensive engine. The question left to answer is can he drive the bus as a top scorer in the starting five or is he best served as packing a punch off the pine?
That is yet to be seen, but it seems clear Walter will be able to pull off impactful scorer in some capacity for Toronto as his game continues to mature.
