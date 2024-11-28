NBA Draft

Raptors Rookies Star in Blowout Win of Pelicans

Toronto’s quad of rookies starred in the team’s big win over New Orleans.

Derek Parker

Nov 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter (14) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Few teams league wide added four rookies to their roster, much less are rolling them out in actual NBA action.

On Wednesday night, the strategy paid off for the Toronto Raptors, who got a huge 119-93 win over the New Orleans Pelicans behind its quad of NBA newbies.

Until the bout with the Pelicans, the team’s top pick in Ja’Kobe Walter had played in just four games, but he very suddenly started on Wednesday night, and even more miraculously attempted 14 shots. 

In total, the former Baylor Bear added 14 points, an elite 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals in finishing as a +31 plus-minus for the team. 

But it didn’t stop there for Toronto.

Undrafted rookie Jamison Battle likely saw the best performance on the entire team, adding a blistering 24 points on 9-for-11 shooting in total, hitting six of eight attempted 3-pointer in the rout, adding three assists too.

Forward Jonathan Mogbo and guard Jamal Shead saw lesser roles in their respective 15 minutes, but still managed solid efforts. Mogbo scored four points and added two rebounds, one assists and one steal, while Shead added eight points on 50% shooting overall and from three. He also tacked on four assists and two steals.

While it’s not likely the crop is able to keep up that production, the young Raptors putting together solid performances, all at once no less, is certainly promising for their futures.

