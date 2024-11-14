Tre Johnson Impressing Early for the Longhorns
In a loaded 2025 NBA draft class, it is hard to argue anyone has had a better start to the non-conference schedule than Tre Johnson.
The 6 -foot-6 freshman out of Garland, TX has carried the scoring load early for a ranked Texas Longhorns team without Arkansas transfer Tramon Mark due to an ankle injury. The No. 5 ranked prospect in the 2024 high school class according to ESPN was known as a high-level scorer coming out of high school, but his ability to dominate early in his college career has been eye-opening.
In his first game against Ohio State, Johnson broke Kevin Durant’s record for most points scored by a Texas freshman in his college debut with 29. He was hitting shots all over the court from all three levels shooting 10-of-20 while making five threes. He also added five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block, stuffing the stat sheet.
The freshman followed that up with an even more efficient performance on Friday night in a blowout win against Houston Christian. He scored 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting (5-of-8 from three) while adding two rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Scoring at this rate is extraordinary, but the way in which he scores is arguably more impressive. The 18-year-old plays with a level of maturity and poise that makes him an extremely advanced scorer for his age. He’s shown an ability to get to the rim, pull up in the midrange, and shoot well beyond NBA range. Furthermore, his decision-making has been phenomenal as seen by his efficient scoring and lack of turnovers (just one per game).
The athletic wing has scored attacking off the dribble, off catch-and-shoot midrange and threes, coming off screens, and in a number of ways in transition. He seems unfazed by contact and defenders in his face while he shoots. His timing and the angles he uses to create space have allowed him to get off quality looks which are impressive traits to have this early in his career.
Though still early in the season, Johnson has looked the part of a top draft prospect with room to grow. His combination of size, athleticism, shooting ability and playmaking has caught the attention of NBA scouts and will put him in the conversation for some of the top selections made in the 2025 NBA Draft.
