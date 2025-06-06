Two 2025 Draft Prospects Turn in Solid Measurements at International Combine
The NBA Draft continues to inch closer with less than 20 days until the event.
This week, the NBA Combine for international prospects took place in Treviso, Italy, with a number of players looking to improve their positioning in the 2025 class. Like the previous cycles, this year's draft is set to feature a number of intriguing prospects from other countries who could be lottery or first round selections.
Players like Noa Essengue, Ben Saraf, Nolan Traore are some of the more high-profile international prospects, but there are other players from outside the college basketball ranks who are rising up draft boards.
This week in Italy, two prospects helped their draft stock with strong measurements in Treviso.
Serbia's Bogoljub Marković checked in at 6-foot-10 and half an inch without shoes, weighing 213 pounds and notching a 6-foot-11 and half an inch wingspan. Marković also recorded a 9-foot-2 standing reach.
Through 30 games with Mega Superbet in the Adriatic Basketball Association, Marković is averaging 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 53.8% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc on 2.7 attempts per contest.
With good size and solid production in the ABA, Marković has the potential to work his way into the end of the first round if he continues to impress in the pre-draft process. NBA Draft on SI's most recent mock draft saw the 19-year-old, who turns 20 in July, picked by the Charlotte Hornets at No. 33 overall.
Le Mans' Noah Penda also had strong measurements in Treviso, checking in at 6-foot-7 and a quarter of an inch without shoes to go along with a 6-foot-11 and half an inch wingspan. The 20-year-old also weighed in at 242 pounds and notched a standing reach of 8-foot-10 and half an inch.
Through 29 games this season in France's professional basketball league, Penda is averaging 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 44% from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc.
Even without a solid 3-point shot, Penda's defensive ability and passing acumen paired with the Frenc prospect's size are enough to land the talented wing in the first round of most mock drafts.
