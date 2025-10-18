Two 2026 NBA Draft Prospects Shine in College Basketball Exhibition
The NBA season is right around the corner, and college basketball will follow just a few weeks behind the start of the 2025-26 professional campaign.
With the upcoming season looming, teams have started to move from "secret scrimmages" to normal exhibitions matchups, with teams from around the country sqauring off before Nov. 3 opener.
Oklahoma State and Auburn met in a thrilling contest that featured potential first-round pick Tahaad Pettiford and a solid Cowboys squad with a handful of intriguing players. Florida State and Alabama also played an exhibition contest that saw fellow first-round hopeful Labaron Philon turn in a solid performance for the Crimson Tide.
On Saturday, Nebraska took on BYU as freshman and possible top pick AJ Dybantsa starred for the Cougars.
Earlier in the week, Cincinnati and Michigan met in a scrimmage that seemingly came down to the wire. The Bearcats led 52-34 after the first half, but the Wolverines outscored Wes Miller's team 64-48 in the sceond half.
Still, Cincinnati managed to come away with a 100-98 win behind an impressive all-around performance. Three players led the Bearcats offense with 15 points apiece, including true freshman and former five-star recruit Shon Abaev.
Abaev shot 4-of-8 from the field and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points and 2 rebounds in the Bearcats' win against Michigan. Listed at 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds, Abaev's size and shooting ability on the wing will likely garner attention from NBA scouts.
Hailing from Calvary Christian Academy (FL), Abaev was rated the No. 22 overall player and No. 6 small forward in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
Abaev was in the starting lineup for Cincinnati against Michigan, and seems to have found a solid role for the Bearcats to start his debut college season. With a strong performance against Big 12 competition in 2025-26, Abaev could work his way into the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.
Fellow 2026 draft prospect Yaxel Lendeborg shined for Michigan in the Wolverines' loss, tallying 31 points and 12 rebounds against the Bearcats.
Lendeborg may not be a freshman like Abaev, but similar to the standout freshman, Michigan's big man is entering his first year in Ann Arbor. The New Jersey product started his college career at Arizona Western College before transferring to UAB.
In two years with the Blazers, Lendeborg won American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year twice. During the 2024-25 season, Lendeborg averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 steals per game.
Following two strong campaigns with UAB, Lendeborg tested the NBA Draft waters, measruing 6-foot-8 and half an inch without shoes while recording a 7-foot-4 wingspan. With solid measurements, a strong perfmance in the Big Ten this season would likely help the veteran big man secure a spot in the first round of the 2026 class.
