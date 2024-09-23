Two Early NBA Rookie Questions to Monitor
In just over a month, members of the 2024 NBA rookie class will finally truly begin their careers. After a lengthy pre-draft process, summer league, and preseason, they’ll take the court to make their debut at the highest level of professional basketball in the world. With this accomplishment, though, the top picks will be placed under a microscope, immediately being evaluated for the value they can provide to their team both right now and long-term.
In particular, these two rookie questions will be worth monitoring for NBA followers as the first-year players begin their careers in the league. They regard vastly different players in completely different situations, but the answers to both will be very telling.
Is Zach Edey a Good Enough Starting Center for Memphis Grizzlies?
Perhaps no rookie will be tasked with shouldering the weight Edey will right out of the gate. The 7-foot-4 big man will fill a pivotal role for the Grizzlies as their starting center, with the squad’s hopes set on title contention. He’ll have to dominate the boards while former Defensive Player Of The Year Jaren Jackson Jr. roams, set solid screens for Ja Morant to get downhill, and hold up defensively in the pick-and-roll. Edey will be tasked with large responsibility for Memphis, and his response may be the most pivotal aspect of the Grizzlies’ season.
Is Zaccharie Risacher Flashing Any High-Level Potential?
When Risacher went first overall to the Hawks, many questioned this pick due to his lack of flashy upside. His proficiency as a 6-foot-9 shooter and smart player on both ends made him a good prospect, but he never showed off the creation skill that most top picks do. To avoid becoming a role player, which is still a great outcome for anybody but a top pick, viewers will monitor for flashes of high potential early in his career.
