Two Freshman Guards, 2026 NBA Draft Prospects Shine in Exhibition Games
College basketball season hasn't officially tipped off, but there is still plenty to be excited about with the 2025-26 campaign less than a week away.
In a draft class that is viewed in an even better light than the 2025 group, this years crop of NBA talent is filled with college basketball stars. Players like AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson and others have already turned in strong showings in exhibition matchups before the season.
Recently, another pair of freshman added their name to the list of first-year players with impressive preseason outings as Arkansas' Meleek Thomas and Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr. shined for their teams.
Meleek Thomas
In an Oct. 27 contest against Memphis, who is headlined by former five-star prospect Aaron Bradshaw, Thomas stole the show. The true freshman finished with 23 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists while shooting 9-of-15 from the field and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds, Thomas hails from Pittsburgh, but played in the Overtime Elite league prior to his time with the Razorbacks. 247Sports rated Thomas the No. 13 overall prospect and No. 3 shooting guard in the 2025 recruiting class.
Against Memphis, Thomas lived up to those expectations with a smooth offensive game that showcased the talented guard's ability to get to the rim and make shots from the perimeter.
Thomas' scoring prowess will likely be enough to garner first-round looks from NBA teams if he can display good shot selection and decision making under the tutelage of John Calipari at Arkansas.
Mikel Brown Jr.
For Louisville, Brown Jr. rebounded from a lackluster showing earlier in the Cardinals' exhibition slate with an ecellent outing against Bucknell.
In a win, Brown tallied 28 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds and just one turnover while shooting 8-of-13 from the field. All eight of the freshman guard's makes came from beyond the arc, as Brown showcased his impressive 3-point shooting and playmaking abilities.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, Brown was rated the No. 6 overall prospect and No. 2 point guard in the country by 247Sports. Hailing from DME Academy, the skilled guard was a McDonald's All-American after shooting 45% from the field, 40% from deep and 91% from the free throw line.
If Brown continues to display his perimter shooting touch and playmaking ability, the five-star prospect will have a chance to be selected in the top 5 of the upcoming NBA Draft.
