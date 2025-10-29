Two Freshman Guards, 2026 NBA Draft Prospects Shine in Exhibition Games

Louisville’s Mikel Brown was fantastic today in the win vs Bucknell



28 points

4 rebounds

6 assists (1 turnover)

8-13 FG

8-11 3PT

4-5 FT

26 minutes



Just an electric volume shooter, was very comfortable playing both on and off the ball today and had some impressive dishes…